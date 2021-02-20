Follow live coverage of Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Notre Dame

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin goes in search of only its third regular-season sweep of a conference opponent in the eight-year Big Ten era when it plays Notre Dame on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).
The fifth-ranked Badgers won all four regular-season games against Michigan State in 2016-17 and Penn State in 2013-14. Notre Dame hasn't lost four games in a regular season against one team since 2004-05, when it dropped four to Michigan.
The Badgers have Ryder Donovan in on the fourth line and Cameron Rowe in goal as the rotation continues in the crease.
Badgers (15-8, 13-6 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Robbie Beydoun
Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity
Fighting Irish (10-12-1, 8-10-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Alex Steeves
Solag Bakich - Jake Pivonka - Max Ellis
Colin Theisen - Trevor Janicke - Jesse Lansdell
Grant Silianoff - Pierce Crawford - Ryder Rolston
Matt Steeves
Defensemen
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann - Matt Hellickson
Charlie Raith - Jake Boltmann
Goaltenders
Dylan St. Cyr
Ryan Bischel
Nick Sanford
Officials
Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Kenny Anderson
Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Jonathan Sladek