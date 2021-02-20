 Skip to main content
Follow live coverage of Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Notre Dame
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Notre Dame

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin goes in search of only its third regular-season sweep of a conference opponent in the eight-year Big Ten era when it plays Notre Dame on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).

The fifth-ranked Badgers won all four regular-season games against Michigan State in 2016-17 and Penn State in 2013-14. Notre Dame hasn't lost four games in a regular season against one team since 2004-05, when it dropped four to Michigan.

The Badgers have Ryder Donovan in on the fourth line and Cameron Rowe in goal as the rotation continues in the crease.

Badgers (15-8, 13-6 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Fighting Irish (10-12-1, 8-10-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Alex Steeves

Solag Bakich - Jake Pivonka - Max Ellis

Colin Theisen - Trevor Janicke - Jesse Lansdell

Grant Silianoff - Pierce Crawford - Ryder Rolston

Matt Steeves

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann - Matt Hellickson

Charlie Raith - Jake Boltmann

Goaltenders

Dylan St. Cyr

Ryan Bischel

Nick Sanford

Officials

Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Kenny Anderson

Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Jonathan Sladek

