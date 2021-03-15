 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live coverage of Monday's Badgers men's hockey Big Ten semifinal game against Penn State
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Monday's Badgers men's hockey Big Ten semifinal game against Penn State

{{featured_button_text}}

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten semifinals Monday when it plays Penn State (3:30 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

The fifth-ranked Badgers won semifinal games in 2014 (against the Nittany Lions) and 2017 (against Ohio State). They're 1-7 in Big Ten playoff games since the latter, with Penn State providing the elimination in 2017 and 2019, Michigan in 2018 and Ohio State in 2020.

UW has its full lineup back: Center Owen Lindmark and defenseman Tyler Inamoto and Mike Vorlicky all are on the line chart after missing the final series at Michigan State with injuries. Inamoto and Vorlicky were together in pregame line rushes instead of with the defensive partners they had pre-injuries, so it remains to be seen how much they'll be used.

Badgers (19-8-1)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Nittany Lions (10-11)

Forwards

Connor McMenamin - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall

Alex Limoges - Tim Doherty - Christian Sarlo

Jared Westcott - Connor MacEachern - Chase McLane

Tyler Gratton - Bobby Hampton - Sam Sternschein

Adam Pilewicz

Defensemen

Mason Snell - Christian Berger

Evan Bell - Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Kenny Johnson - Paul DeNaples

Goaltenders

Oskar Autio

Liam Soulière

Will Holtforster

Officials

Referees: Barry Pochmara and Jonathan Sitarski

Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky and Nick Bradshaw

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics