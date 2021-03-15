Follow live coverage of Monday's Badgers men's hockey Big Ten semifinal game against Penn State

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.
Pregame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten semifinals Monday when it plays Penn State (3:30 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).
The fifth-ranked Badgers won semifinal games in 2014 (against the Nittany Lions) and 2017 (against Ohio State). They're 1-7 in Big Ten playoff games since the latter, with Penn State providing the elimination in 2017 and 2019, Michigan in 2018 and Ohio State in 2020.
UW has its full lineup back: Center Owen Lindmark and defenseman Tyler Inamoto and Mike Vorlicky all are on the line chart after missing the final series at Michigan State with injuries. Inamoto and Vorlicky were together in pregame line rushes instead of with the defensive partners they had pre-injuries, so it remains to be seen how much they'll be used.
Badgers (19-8-1)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Ty Emberson
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Tyler Inamoto - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity
Nittany Lions (10-11)
Forwards
Connor McMenamin - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall
Alex Limoges - Tim Doherty - Christian Sarlo
Jared Westcott - Connor MacEachern - Chase McLane
Tyler Gratton - Bobby Hampton - Sam Sternschein
Adam Pilewicz
Defensemen
Mason Snell - Christian Berger
Evan Bell - Jimmy Dowd Jr.
Kenny Johnson - Paul DeNaples
Goaltenders
Oskar Autio
Liam Soulière
Will Holtforster
Officials
Referees: Barry Pochmara and Jonathan Sitarski
Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky and Nick Bradshaw
