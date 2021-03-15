Follow live coverage of Monday's Badgers men's hockey Big Ten semifinal game against Penn State

Pregame

The fifth-ranked Badgers won semifinal games in 2014 (against the Nittany Lions) and 2017 (against Ohio State). They're 1-7 in Big Ten playoff games since the latter, with Penn State providing the elimination in 2017 and 2019, Michigan in 2018 and Ohio State in 2020.

UW has its full lineup back: Center Owen Lindmark and defenseman Tyler Inamoto and Mike Vorlicky all are on the line chart after missing the final series at Michigan State with injuries. Inamoto and Vorlicky were together in pregame line rushes instead of with the defensive partners they had pre-injuries, so it remains to be seen how much they'll be used.