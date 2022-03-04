Follow live coverage of Friday's Wisconsin men's hockey playoff game at No. 7 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — History isn't on the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's side as it opens a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series against No. 7 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on Friday.

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Sixth: The Badgers are the sixth seed in the tournament, and teams in that designation are 1-11 all-time in the Big Ten playoffs. Penn State has the only win, a 2-1, double-overtime shocker against Michigan in the first tournament in 2014.

Road: Road teams are 2-18 in the three seasons of quarterfinal games being played at the higher seed (2018, 2019 and 2020). The teams in this series have both of those victories, both as the No. 5 seed — UW at Penn State in Game 1 in 2019 and Notre Dame at Minnesota in Game 1 in 2020.

Returning: Defenseman Daniel Laatsch is back in the Badgers lineup after missing the last seven games of the regular season with an injury. Center and captain Tarek Baker is out for the series because of an upper-body injury.

Streak: Notre Dame has won five in a row since losing at UW 5-3 on Feb. 12. The Irish swept Michigan at Compton Family Ice Arena last week.

Series: The Badgers have played the Irish twice in playoff series, both in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. UW earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament en route to its first title in 1973 by beating Notre Dame 8-7 in a total-goals series. That one was decided by a Dave Pay power-play goal with 3:10 left after referee Don "Red" Wilkie called a disputed cross-checking penalty on Notre Dame's John Noble. The Badgers won a 1979 first-round series 16-7, with UW's Mark Johnson and Notre Dame's Dave Poulin scoring hat tricks in the first game.

Badgers (9-22-3)

Forwards

Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist

Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).

Fighting Irish (25-9)

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Ryder Rolston

Solag Bakich - Cam Burke - Max Ellis

Justin Janicke - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Nick Leivermann - Spencer Stastney

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Charlie Raith - Ryan Helliwell

Chase Blackmun

Goaltenders

Matthew Galajda

Ryan Bischel

Josh Graziano

Officials

Referees: Barry Pochmara and Tony Czech.