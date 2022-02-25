Follow live coverage of Friday's Wisconsin men's hockey game at No. 4 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for only its second road victory of the season when it opens a series against No. 4 Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1310 AM).
Away from home: The Badgers are 1-11 on the road this season and have been outscored 51-19. UW has lost eight straight road games, the most in a single season in team history.
Missing: Badgers forward Roman Ahcan is serving his second one-game suspension of the season. He got his fourth game misconduct of the season on Feb. 13; every one after the second is an automatic suspension. Defenseman Tyler Inamoto is back in the lineup after missing the last four games. Defenseman Daniel Laatsch and forward Tarek Baker are still out with injuries.
Title chance: Minnesota has hopes of winning the Big Ten regular season title on the final weekend but it needs help from Notre Dame, which hosts first-place Michigan. The Wolverines are two points ahead of the Gophers with two games to play. UW will finish fifth or sixth.
