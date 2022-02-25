Follow live coverage of Friday's Wisconsin men's hockey game at No. 4 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for only its second road victory of the season when it opens a series against No. 4 Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1310 AM).

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Away from home: The Badgers are 1-11 on the road this season and have been outscored 51-19. UW has lost eight straight road games, the most in a single season in team history.

Missing: Badgers forward Roman Ahcan is serving his second one-game suspension of the season. He got his fourth game misconduct of the season on Feb. 13; every one after the second is an automatic suspension. Defenseman Tyler Inamoto is back in the lineup after missing the last four games. Defenseman Daniel Laatsch and forward Tarek Baker are still out with injuries.

Title chance: Minnesota has hopes of winning the Big Ten regular season title on the final weekend but it needs help from Notre Dame, which hosts first-place Michigan. The Wolverines are two points ahead of the Gophers with two games to play. UW will finish fifth or sixth.

Rolling and reeling: The Gophers have won six straight games. UW has lost seven of its last eight.

Powered: The Badgers have the better power play of the two teams, 18.3% (31st of 59 teams nationally). Minnesota is at 17.5% (37th).

Badgers (9-20-3, 5-13-1-3 Big Ten)

Forwards

Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Brayden Morrison - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist

Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster

Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Roman Ahcan (suspended), F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Daniel Laatsch (injured), D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured).

Golden Gophers (21-11-0, 15-4-1-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Bryce Brodzinski

Tristan Broz - Aaron Huglen - Rhett Pitlick

Grant Cruikshank - Jaxon Nelson - Jack Perbix

Matthew Knies - Ben Meyers - Mason Nevers

Jonny Sorenson

Defensemen

Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe

Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber

Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster

Goaltenders

Justen Close

Owen Bartoszkiewicz

Brennan Boynton

Officials

Referees: Kenny Anderson and Sean Fernandez.

Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

