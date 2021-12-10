 Skip to main content
Follow live coverage of Friday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against Penn State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Friday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against Penn State

It has been 14 days since the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scored a goal entering Friday's game against Penn State at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have been shut out in their last two games, a 3-0 non-conference defeat to Clarkson on Nov. 27 and a 4-0 exhibition loss to the U.S. Under-18 Team last Thursday. They haven't been blanked in three straight outings, including exhibitions, since February 1933, when they lost 8-0 and 3-0 at Minnesota and 2-0 to Marquette in a five-day span.

UW carries a seven-game winless streak (0-6-1) into Friday's game and has scored only seven goals in that span. The Badgers haven't held a lead since the second period of a Nov. 12 game at Notre Dame. That's 342:13 of game time.

Jared Moe starts in goal for the Badgers. He allowed six goals on 31 shots in his only appearance against Penn State, which came for Minnesota on Nov. 16, 2019. The Nittany Lions won that game in Minneapolis 6-3.

Badgers (4-11-1, 1-6-1-0 Big Ten, 5 points)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Carson Bantle / Zach Urdahl - Brayden Morrison - Liam Malmquist

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injured), F Ryder Donovan (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured).

Coach Tony Granato says the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has been spinning its wheels during a winless streak but needs to stay patient and responsible defensively to have success against Penn State on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Nittany Lions (10-7, 2-6-0-0, 6 points)

Forwards

Ryan Kirwan - Ben Copeland - Kevin Wall

Connor McMenamin - Connor MacEachern - Ben Schoen

Christian Sarlo - Chase McLane - Danny Dzhaniyev

Tyler Gratton - Carson Dyck - Tyler Paquette

Adam Pilewicz

Defensemen

Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples

Christian Berger - Simon Mack

Kenny Johnson - Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Goaltenders

Oskar Autio

Liam Souliere

Doug Dorr

Officials

Referees: Tony Czech and Sean Fernandez.

Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

