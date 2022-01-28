Follow live coverage of Friday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 4 Michigan

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to rebound from being swept at Penn State when it plays No. 4 Michigan on Friday at the Kohl Center (6:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM). Here are five pregame notes and the lines:
Overpowered: The Badgers allowed three power-play goals in seven tries in 4-1 and 7-2 losses to the Nittany Lions last week. Michigan ranks ninth in the country in power play at 24.5%. Matty Beniers is third nationally with eight power-play goals.
Underpowered: Defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL draft, and forward Kent Johnson aren't with the Wolverines this weekend. They reported to Canada's pre-Olympic camp in Switzerland. Michigan's Beniers and Brendan Brisson will join the U.S. Olympic team after this series.
Split: The Badgers earned a split of the series against Michigan in Ann Arbor in October with a 4-2 victory. It's the only road triumph this season for UW.
Road gets tougher: UW split four games against the two teams below them in the Big Ten standings, Michigan State and Penn State, over the last two weeks. The Badgers play the four teams ahead of them in their final four series: Michigan, at Ohio State, Notre Dame, at Minnesota.
Whistled: Michigan is the most penalized team in the country with 399 penalty minutes. That's 140 ahead of UW, which is tied for 29th at 259 points.
Badgers (8-15-3, 4-9-1-2 Big Ten, 16 points)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl
Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Caden Brown / Liam Malmquist - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange
Defensemen
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured, out for season), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke Martin (ill).
"Max is becoming the player that we thought he was going to be," Wisconsin hockey coach Tony Granato said about Max Johnson. The forward has dropped about 20 pounds, and improved conditioning has translated into better performance.