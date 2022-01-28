Follow live coverage of Friday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 4 Michigan

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to rebound from being swept at Penn State when it plays No. 4 Michigan on Friday at the Kohl Center (6:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM). Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Overpowered: The Badgers allowed three power-play goals in seven tries in 4-1 and 7-2 losses to the Nittany Lions last week. Michigan ranks ninth in the country in power play at 24.5%. Matty Beniers is third nationally with eight power-play goals.

Underpowered: Defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL draft, and forward Kent Johnson aren't with the Wolverines this weekend. They reported to Canada's pre-Olympic camp in Switzerland. Michigan's Beniers and Brendan Brisson will join the U.S. Olympic team after this series.

Split: The Badgers earned a split of the series against Michigan in Ann Arbor in October with a 4-2 victory. It's the only road triumph this season for UW.

Road gets tougher: UW split four games against the two teams below them in the Big Ten standings, Michigan State and Penn State, over the last two weeks. The Badgers play the four teams ahead of them in their final four series: Michigan, at Ohio State, Notre Dame, at Minnesota.

Whistled: Michigan is the most penalized team in the country with 399 penalty minutes. That's 140 ahead of UW, which is tied for 29th at 259 points.

Badgers (8-15-3, 4-9-1-2 Big Ten, 16 points)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown / Liam Malmquist - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured, out for season), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke Martin (ill).

Wolverines (19-7-1, 10-3-0-3, 33 points)

Forwards

Michael Pastujov - Matty Beniers - Luke Morgan

Mark Estapa - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Dylan Duke - Johnny Beecher - Mackie Samoskevich

Garrett Van Wyhe - Jimmy Lambert - Nolan Moyle

Jay Keranen

Defensemen

Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes

Ethan Edwards - Nick Blankenburg

Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Erik Portillo

Noah West

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Tony Czech and Brett DesRosiers.

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Jonathan Sladek.

