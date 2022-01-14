Follow live coverage of Friday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Michigan State start the second half of the Big Ten schedule Friday against Michigan State (7:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM). See five pregame notes and the lines below.
Three's the key: UW is 5-2 this season when scoring three goals (1-11-3 when not) and 1-13 when allowing three goals (5-0-3) when not. Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring three or more (4-9-1 when not) and 2-10 when allowing three or more (9-0-1 when not).
Back in: UW defenseman Daniel Laatsch is back in the lineup after missing last week's games against Ohio State. They were the first two contests he didn't play in this season.
Not in: Mitchell Lewandowski, who leads the Spartans in scoring by three points despite missing seven games, is out this weekend with an injury. He also was out last week against Minnesota.
Toward the bottom: The Badgers got just 10 points from their first 12 Big Ten games and are one point ahead of last-place Penn State.
High volume: Of 24 performances of 43 saves or more by Division I men's goalies this season, six of them have been by players in this series — Michigan State's Drew DeRidder (43 saves vs. Michigan Tech, 48 vs. UW) and Pierce Charleson (54 vs. Minnesota, 50 vs. Penn State) and UW's Jared Moe (44 vs. Minnesota, 43 vs. Notre Dame).
Badgers (6-13-3, 2-7-1-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl
Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Caden Brown / Liam Malmquist - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange
Defensemen
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke Martin (ill).
Spartans (11-10-1, 4-7-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Erik Middendorf - Jesse Tucker - Jeremy Davidson
Jagger Joshua - Kristof Papp - Josh Nodler
A.J. Hodges - Nicolas Müller - Tanner Kelly
Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Kyle Haskins
Defensemen
Christian Krygier - Dennis Cesana
Cole Krygier - Nash Nienhuis
David Gucciardi - Aiden Gallacher
Powell Connor
Goaltenders
Drew DeRidder
Pierce Charleson
Jon Mor
Officials
Referees: Brian Aaron and Tony Czech.
Linesmen: Chad Roethlisberger and Johnathan Morrison.
