Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey NCAA tournament game against Bemidji State

Pregame

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — It has been 2,555 days since the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team played in an NCAA tournament game. That ends Friday when the Badgers face Bemidji State at Webster Bank Arena (noon, ESPN2, WatchESPN.com, 1310 AM).

UW is in its first national tournament since 2014; the Beavers' drought goes back to 2010. The Badgers last won an NCAA game in 2010; it was 2009 for Bemidji State.

The Badgers are 6-0-1 all-time against the Beavers and had an eight-game unbeaten streak before losing to Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament championship game on March 16. Bemidji State lost to Lake Superior State in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association semifinals last Friday.

The Lakers play UMass in the second Bridgeport regional semifinal (5:30 p.m.).

Badgers (20-9-1)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange