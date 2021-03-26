 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey NCAA tournament game against Bemidji State
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey NCAA tournament game against Bemidji State

{{featured_button_text}}

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — It has been 2,555 days since the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team played in an NCAA tournament game. That ends Friday when the Badgers face Bemidji State at Webster Bank Arena (noon, ESPN2, WatchESPN.com, 1310 AM).

UW is in its first national tournament since 2014; the Beavers' drought goes back to 2010. The Badgers last won an NCAA game in 2010; it was 2009 for Bemidji State.

The Badgers are 6-0-1 all-time against the Beavers and had an eight-game unbeaten streak before losing to Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament championship game on March 16. Bemidji State lost to Lake Superior State in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association semifinals last Friday.

The Lakers play UMass in the second Bridgeport regional semifinal (5:30 p.m.).

Badgers (20-9-1)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Scratches: D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Beavers (15-9-3)

Forwards

Ethan Somoza - Brendan Harris - Aaron Miller

Alex Ierullo - Owen Sillinger - Lukas Sillinger

Tyler Kirkup - Ross Armour - Alex Adams

Sam Solensky - Carter Jones - Eric Martin

Defensemen

Tyler Vold - Brad Johnson

Will Zmolek - Elias Rosen

Kyle Looft - Darby Gula

Tyler Jubenvill

Goaltenders

Zach Driscoll

Michael Carr

Gavin Enright

Officials

Referees: Brendan Blanchard and Chris Leavitt

Linesmen: Bob Griffin and Brendan Lewis

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics