Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 2 Michigan
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Can the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team pull out of an extended scoring funk? That's what's on the line Friday in the second game of a Big Ten series against No. 2 Michigan at Yost Ice Arena.

The Badgers were shut out by the Wolverines on Thursday for only the third time in 113 games since 1969. The other two were in the 2014-15 season in which UW scored an average of 1.69 goals per game. The Badgers are at 1.43 through seven games this season.

UW has gone four games without scoring two goals for only the second time in the team's modern era (since 1963). The other was in November and December 1998.

The Badgers changed all four forward line combinations for Friday's game. Their goaltender rotation continues with Cameron Rowe getting the start.

Badgers (2-5, 0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Liam Malmquist

Caden Brown - Sam Stange - Max Johnson

Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl / Brayden Morrison

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injury), F Owen Lindmark (injury), D Tyler Inamoto (injury), D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato says he wants his team's penalty kill to get its swagger back. The Badgers play at No. 2 Michigan on Thursday and Friday.

Wolverines (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Mackie Samoskevich

Michael Pastujov - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Dylan Duke - Jimmy Lambert - Luke Morgan

Nick Granowicz - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Jay Keranen

Defensemen

Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg

Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes

Ethan Edwards - Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Erik Portillo

Noah West

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Barry Pochmara.

Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Nicholas Bet.

