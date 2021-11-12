Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 15 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can extend its best record at a current Big Ten opponent venue when it plays No. 15 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on Friday (6:36 p.m., NBCSN, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).
The Badgers are 5-4 in this arena — 4-3 against the Fighting Irish and 1-1 in last year's Big Ten tournament. Munn Ice Arena at Michigan State is the only other current Big Ten arena in which UW has a winning record.
The Badgers will have to play without their captain. Tarek Baker is out, apparently as a result of the cramps he suffered in last Saturday's game. He didn't practice with the team Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday but skated on Thursday and Friday morning.
That further decreases UW's depth at center. Owen Lindmark is already out with a lower-body injury. Max Johnson steps into a center spot for Friday's game.
Badgers (4-6, 1-2-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Max Johnson - Brayden Morrison / Liam Malmquist
Carson Bantle - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Corson Ceulemans (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.
Fighting Irish (6-3, 0-2-0-0)
Forwards
Jesse Lansdell - Solag Bakich - Max Ellis
Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke
Grant Silianoff - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston
Brady Bjork - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams
Defensemen
Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski
Nick Leivermann - Chase Blackmun
Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann
Ryan Helliwell
Goaltenders
Matthew Galajda
Ryan Bischel
Conor Klaers
Officials
Referees: Cameron Lynch and Sean Fernandez.
Linesmen: Mike Daltry and Justin Cornell.