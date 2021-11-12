 Skip to main content
Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 15 Notre Dame
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 15 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can extend its best record at a current Big Ten opponent venue when it plays No. 15 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on Friday (6:36 p.m., NBCSN, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).

The Badgers are 5-4 in this arena — 4-3 against the Fighting Irish and 1-1 in last year's Big Ten tournament. Munn Ice Arena at Michigan State is the only other current Big Ten arena in which UW has a winning record.

The Badgers will have to play without their captain. Tarek Baker is out, apparently as a result of the cramps he suffered in last Saturday's game. He didn't practice with the team Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday but skated on Thursday and Friday morning.

That further decreases UW's depth at center. Owen Lindmark is already out with a lower-body injury. Max Johnson steps into a center spot for Friday's game.

Badgers (4-6, 1-2-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Max Johnson - Brayden Morrison / Liam Malmquist

Carson Bantle - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Corson Ceulemans (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey players practice at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind., on Thursday, and defenseman Tyler Inamoto talks about his return to the lineup after a seven-game absence.

Fighting Irish (6-3, 0-2-0-0)

Forwards

Jesse Lansdell - Solag Bakich - Max Ellis

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke

Grant Silianoff - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston

Brady Bjork - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski

Nick Leivermann - Chase Blackmun

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Ryan Helliwell

Goaltenders

Matthew Galajda

Ryan Bischel

Conor Klaers

Officials

Referees: Cameron Lynch and Sean Fernandez.

Linesmen: Mike Daltry and Justin Cornell.

