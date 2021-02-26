 Skip to main content
Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game against Ohio State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

The penultimate home game of the 2020-21 season has the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team playing Ohio State on Friday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Over the last four seasons, the Badgers have had the hardest time defeating Ohio State among Big Ten opponents. UW is just 4-11-1 and has been outscored 55-30.

The Buckeyes, however, are just 3-9 since the start of January and are locked into finishing in one of the bottom two spots in the Big Ten standings. The Badgers need to take advantage of a slumping team to stay in the chase for the conference title.

UW won't have fourth-line center Owen Lindmark and defenseman Mike Vorlicky in Friday's lineup. Both are out injured but a UW spokesman said the injuries aren't considered to be the kind that will keep the players out for a long stretch.

Badgers (15-8-1, 13-6-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark, D Mike Vorlicky, D Shay Donovan, G Ben Garrity

Buckeyes (6-15-1, 6-14 Big Ten)

Forwards

Tate Singleton - Gustaf Westlund - Collin Peters

Mark Cheremeta - Jaedon Leslie - Kamil Sadlocha

Austin Pooley - Eugene Fadyeyev - Quinn Preston

Patrick Guzzo - Dalton Messina - Matt Cassidy

Joe Dunlap

Defensemen

Evan McIntyre - Grant Gabriele

Layton Ahac - Ryan Dickinson

Ryan O'Connell - CJ Regula

Goaltenders

Tommy Nappier

Ryan Snowden

Evan Moyse

Officials

Referees: Brett DesRosiers and Colin Kronforst

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Sam Shikowsky

