Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game against Ohio State

Pregame

The penultimate home game of the 2020-21 season has the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team playing Ohio State on Friday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Over the last four seasons, the Badgers have had the hardest time defeating Ohio State among Big Ten opponents. UW is just 4-11-1 and has been outscored 55-30.

The Buckeyes, however, are just 3-9 since the start of January and are locked into finishing in one of the bottom two spots in the Big Ten standings. The Badgers need to take advantage of a slumping team to stay in the chase for the conference title.

UW won't have fourth-line center Owen Lindmark and defenseman Mike Vorlicky in Friday's lineup. Both are out injured but a UW spokesman said the injuries aren't considered to be the kind that will keep the players out for a long stretch.

Badgers (15-8-1, 13-6-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield