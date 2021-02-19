Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game against Notre Dame

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to become the first this season to defeat Notre Dame in regulation outside of South Bend on Friday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW+, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).

In contrast to a 3-10-1 home record, the Fighting Irish are 7-1 on the road; the only loss was in overtime.

The Badgers also have been better on the road than at home this season but not to Notre Dame's degree.

UW defenseman Mike Vorlicky returns to the lineup after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury.

Badgers (14-8, 12-6 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson