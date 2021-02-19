Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game against Notre Dame

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity Fighting Irish (10-11-1, 8-9-1 Big Ten)
Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Alex Steeves
Solag Bakich - Jake Pivonka - Max Ellis
Colin Theisen - Trevor Janicke - Jesse Lansdell
Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann - Matt Hellickson
Charlie Raith - Jake Boltmann
Former Badgers men's hockey players in the NHL in the 2021 season
Brian Elliott, Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott makes a save as Ivan Provorov (9) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Trent Frederic, Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates his goal with teammate Trent Frederic (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Jake Gardiner, Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Wyatt Kalynuk, Chicago Blackhawks
Kalynuk became a free agent after three years with the Badgers and signed with Chicago.
WINSLOW TOWNSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Luke Kunin, Nashville Predators
Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. At left is Blue Jackets defenseman Dean Kukan (46). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Jake McCabe, Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe (19) and Washington Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillion (4) fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes
Ryan McDonagh, Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
K'Andre Miller, New York Rangers
New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller, right, skates next to New York Islanders' Kieffer Bellows in his first NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)
Bruce Bennett
Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) controls the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Justin Schultz, Washington Capitals
Washington Capitals' Justin Schultz warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Brendan Smith, New York Rangers
New York Rangers' Brendan Smith, right, is pulled out of a scrum during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)
Bruce Bennett
Craig Smith, Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins right wing Craig Smith (12) takes down Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Derek Stepan, Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators center Derek Stepan right, battles along the boards with Winnipeg Jets' Trevor Lewis during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Adrian Wyld
Ryan Suter, Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild defenseman Mathew Dumba (24) congratulates defenseman Ryan Suter, left, on a game-tying goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo
Kyle Turris, Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) as Oilers' Kyle Turris (8) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Fred Greenslade
