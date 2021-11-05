 Skip to main content
Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 5 Minnesota
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Friday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 5 Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking for its 100th victory against Minnesota when the teams open the Border Battle on Friday at the Kohl Center (7:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The fifth-ranked Gophers got their 100th victory in the series between the teams in 1989. They lead 177-99-24, according to available records (the teams have different totals).

Carson Bantle is making his first appearance for the Badgers since injuring his shoulder in the Oct. 3 exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth in Chippewa Falls. He enters the lineup in place of Brayden Morrison but otherwise the lines are the same as in UW's 4-2 victory at Michigan last Friday.

Badgers (3-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Liam Malmquist

Caden Brown - Sam Stange - Max Johnson

Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injured), F Brayden Morrison, D Tyler Inamoto (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato meets with the media on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, before UW's series against No. 5 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-0)

Forwards

Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Bryce Brodzinski

Matthew Knies - Ben Meyers - Mason Nevers

Tristan Broz - Jack Perbix - Rhett Pitlick

Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Aaron Huglen

Defensemen

Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber

Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe

Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster

Carl Fish

Goaltenders

Jack LaFontaine

Justen Close

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Kenny Anderson.

Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Jonathan Sladek.

