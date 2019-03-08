Try 3 months for $3

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to extend one streak and end another when it plays No. 18 Penn State in Game 1 of a best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have won a season-high-tying three games in a row entering the playoffs. But they're 0-2 against the Nittany Lions in the postseason, with a single-game quarterfinal loss in 2016 and the title-game defeat in 2017.

UW will play without defenseman K'Andre Miller for a seventh straight game because of a left leg injury. Dominick Mersch is back in the lineup after missing two of the last three games.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (13-16-5)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Tyler Inamoto - Jesper Peltonen

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Nittany Lions (19-13-2)

Forwards

Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro

Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes

Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese

Blake Gober - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens

Kris Myllari - Evan Bell

James Gobetz

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Chris Funkey

Oskar Autio

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

