STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to continue a good history involving best-of-three series when it plays Saturday's Game 2 of the Big Ten Conference quarterfinal against Penn State at Pegula Ice Arena (5 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).

After Friday's 4-3 victory, the Badgers have won Game 1 of a best-of-three series 23 times since they were instituted in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in 1988. In the previous 22, they swept 18 times, with two Game 3 wins and two deciding-game losses.

On the road, however, UW is just 3-2 in series after winning the first game, including losses in the last two: in 2011 at Colorado College and 2012 at Denver.

The Badgers have mostly the same lineup as they did Friday but have to make a scratch after the warmup. Defensemen Peter Tischke and Wyatt Kalynuk were injured Friday but both are tentatively in Saturday's lineup.

Evan Barratt, who hit Kalynuk from behind into the boards at the end of Friday's game, is suspended for Game 2.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (14-16-5)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Tyler Inamoto - Jesper Peltonen

Jake Bunz

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Nittany Lions (19-14-2)

Forwards

Liam Folkes - Alex Limoges - Adam Pilewicz

Blake Gober - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein

Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro

Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens

Kris Myllari - Evan Bell

James Gobetz

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Chris Funkey

Oskar Autio

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

