The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team goes for its first home series sweep since February 2017 when it plays No. 12 Boston College at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, 100.9 FM).
The Badgers last won both games of a home series against Michigan on Feb. 17-18, 2017. They were 7-9-3 at home in 2017-18.
UW started 2-0 only twice in the previous 17 seasons, in 2004 against Mercyhurst and in 2013 against Northern Michigan.
See the lines below the tweets.
Badgers (1-0)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Sean Dhooghe - Tarek Baker - Linus Weissbach
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jack Gorniak
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Peter Tischke
Josh Ess - Ty Emberson
Goalies
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Eagles (0-1)
Forwards
Graham McPhee - Julius Mattila - Logan Hutsko
Chris Grando - JD Dudek - Oliver Wahlstrom
David Cotton - Christopher Brown - Jacob Tortora
Zach Walker - Marc McLaughlin - Patrick Giles
Defensemen
Jesper Mattila - Casey Fitzgerald
Michael Karow - Connor Moore
Luke McInnis - Michael Kim
Adam Samuelsson
Goalies
Joseph Woll
Ryan Edquist
Ian Milosz