Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team goes for its first home series sweep since February 2017 when it plays No. 12 Boston College at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, 100.9 FM).

The Badgers last won both games of a home series against Michigan on Feb. 17-18, 2017. They were 7-9-3 at home in 2017-18.

UW started 2-0 only twice in the previous 17 seasons, in 2004 against Mercyhurst and in 2013 against Northern Michigan.

See the lines below the tweets.

Badgers (1-0)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Sean Dhooghe - Tarek Baker - Linus Weissbach

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jack Gorniak

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Peter Tischke

Josh Ess - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Eagles (0-1)

Forwards

Graham McPhee - Julius Mattila - Logan Hutsko

Chris Grando - JD Dudek - Oliver Wahlstrom

David Cotton - Christopher Brown - Jacob Tortora

Zach Walker - Marc McLaughlin - Patrick Giles

Defensemen

Jesper Mattila - Casey Fitzgerald

Michael Karow - Connor Moore

Luke McInnis - Michael Kim

Adam Samuelsson

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Ryan Edquist

Ian Milosz

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments