Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at Penn State

Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team spent Friday afternoon three games over .500 for the first time since December 2017 after defeating Penn State a night earlier. The Badgers will try to extend their winning streak to four games on Friday when they close a series against the Nittany Lions at Pegula Ice Arena (5 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).
No. 12 UW hasn't been four games over .500 since moving to 6-2 after a 4-2 victory against St. Lawrence on Oct. 27, 2017.
Right wing Sam Stange joined defenseman Tyler Inamoto on the injured list, with Mathieu de St. Phalle set to take the former's spot on the third line a day after scoring his first goal with the Badgers.
Cameron Rowe will make his fourth straight start for UW.
Badgers (9-6, 7-3-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Mathieu de St. Phalle
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Jason Dhooghe / Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Luke LaMaster - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Robbie Beydoun
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Sam Stange (injury), D Tyler Inamoto (injury), TBD after warmups
Nittany Lions (7-8, 4-8-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Connor McMenamin - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall
Alex Limoges - Tim Doherty - Christian Sarlo
Xander Lamppa - Conor MacEachern - Sam Sternschein
Tyler Gratton - Bobby Hampton - Adam Pilewicz
Defensemen
Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples
Mason Snell - Christian Berger
Evan Bell - Jimmy Dowd Jr.
Alex Stevens
Goaltenders
Oskar Autio
Liam Soulière
Will Holtforster
