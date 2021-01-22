Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at Penn State

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team spent Friday afternoon three games over .500 for the first time since December 2017 after defeating Penn State a night earlier. The Badgers will try to extend their winning streak to four games on Friday when they close a series against the Nittany Lions at Pegula Ice Arena (5 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

No. 12 UW hasn't been four games over .500 since moving to 6-2 after a 4-2 victory against St. Lawrence on Oct. 27, 2017.

Right wing Sam Stange joined defenseman Tyler Inamoto on the injured list, with Mathieu de St. Phalle set to take the former's spot on the third line a day after scoring his first goal with the Badgers.

Cameron Rowe will make his fourth straight start for UW.

Badgers (9-6, 7-3-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Mathieu de St. Phalle