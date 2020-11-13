Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 20 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After a 250-day offseason, the longest since 1969, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens the 2020-21 season against No. 20 Notre Dame on Friday (6 p.m., NBCSN, NBCSports.com, 1310 AM).
The reason for the delayed start is the reason why things are so different for the opener. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the schedule, how teams travel and how many people can watch in person. Notre Dame is admitting some family members but the general public won't be allowed in.
The Badgers are 2-2-1 in Game 1 of the season over the last five years but have won only one of their last 10 road openers.
See the lineups below the live blog.
Badgers
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sam Stange
Mathieu De Saint Phalle - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Jack Gorniak
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratched: F Jason Dhooghe, D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan
Fighting Irish
Forwards
Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Colin Theisen
Alex Steeves - Michael Graham - Max Ellis
Grant Silianoff - Landon Slaggert - Ryder Rolston
Solag Bakich - Pierce Crawford - Trevor Janicke
Matt Steeves
Defensemen
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann - Matt Hellickson
Cam Burke - Zach Plucinski
Goaltenders
Dylan St. Cyr
Ryan Bischel
Nick Sanford
Officials
Referees: Brian Aaron and Brett DesRosiers.
Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Nick Huff.
