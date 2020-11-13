 Skip to main content
Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 20 Notre Dame
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After a 250-day offseason, the longest since 1969, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens the 2020-21 season against No. 20 Notre Dame on Friday (6 p.m., NBCSN, NBCSports.com, 1310 AM).

The reason for the delayed start is the reason why things are so different for the opener. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the schedule, how teams travel and how many people can watch in person. Notre Dame is admitting some family members but the general public won't be allowed in.

The Badgers are 2-2-1 in Game 1 of the season over the last five years but have won only one of their last 10 road openers.

See the lineups below the live blog.

Badgers

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sam Stange

Mathieu De Saint Phalle - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jack Gorniak

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratched: F Jason Dhooghe, D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan

Fighting Irish

Forwards

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Colin Theisen

Alex Steeves - Michael Graham - Max Ellis

Grant Silianoff - Landon Slaggert - Ryder Rolston

Solag Bakich - Pierce Crawford - Trevor Janicke

Matt Steeves

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann - Matt Hellickson

Cam Burke - Zach Plucinski

Goaltenders

Dylan St. Cyr

Ryan Bischel

Nick Sanford

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Brett DesRosiers.

Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Nick Huff.

Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season. 

Related to this story

