Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 20 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After a 250-day offseason, the longest since 1969, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens the 2020-21 season against No. 20 Notre Dame on Friday (6 p.m., NBCSN, NBCSports.com, 1310 AM).

The reason for the delayed start is the reason why things are so different for the opener. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the schedule, how teams travel and how many people can watch in person. Notre Dame is admitting some family members but the general public won't be allowed in.

The Badgers are 2-2-1 in Game 1 of the season over the last five years but have won only one of their last 10 road openers.

See the lineups below the live blog.

Badgers

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sam Stange

Mathieu De Saint Phalle - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jack Gorniak

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson