Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 6 Michigan

The University of Wisconsin is down another center as it hopes to avoid a sweep against No. 6 Michigan on Friday at LaBahn Arena (6 p.m., FSW, foxsportsgo.com, 1310 AM).

Senior Ty Pelton-Byce left Thursday's 5-2 loss early in the third period with an apparent head injury after slamming face-first into the boards. The 14th-ranked Badgers already were without Dylan Holloway, who's at Canada's World Junior Championship evaluation camp.

UW has Brock Caufield centering his brother Cole and Linus Weissbach, the grouping that finished the game Thursday.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (2-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jason Dhooghe - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Defensemen