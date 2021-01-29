Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game against Michigan State

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

If the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team wants to be a factor in the race for the Big Ten championship, it needs maximum points against last-place Michigan State on Friday (7 p.m., FSW+, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The 13th-ranked Badgers are in third place in the points race with 22 from 12 games. Minnesota leads with 27 from 12 and Michigan has 23 from 14. With road series ahead against the Gophers and the Wolverines, defeating the Spartans is a must.

That hasn't been easy recently — Michigan State is 4-1-1 in its last six games against UW.

The Badgers are back at full strength after defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Jesper Peltonen and forward Sam Stange missed last Friday's game at Penn State and forward Linus Weissbach was limited.

Robbie Beydoun gets the start in goal for UW, which is looking to get into more of a true rotation. So expect to see Cameron Rowe get the call Saturday.

Badgers (9-7, 7-4-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield