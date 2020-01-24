Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The first game of Big Ten Conference road series hasn't been kind to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in the last three season, and the Badgers will try to counter a trend when they face Notre Dame on Friday (6 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).

UW is 2-12-1 in the first game of regular-season conference road series since the start of the 2017-18 season. Its last win came here at Compton Family Ice Arena, 2-1 over the Fighting Irish on Feb. 15, 2019.

All three of the Badgers' losses in road Big Ten openers this season have been by at least three goals.

For the second straight Friday, UW is going with senior Jack Berry in goal. The Badgers lost to Michigan State 4-0 at the Kohl Center last Friday before earning a 3-1 victory with Daniel Lebedeff in the crease the following night.

