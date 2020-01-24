Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The first game of Big Ten Conference road series hasn't been kind to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in the last three season, and the Badgers will try to counter a trend when they face Notre Dame on Friday (6 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).
UW is 2-12-1 in the first game of regular-season conference road series since the start of the 2017-18 season. Its last win came here at Compton Family Ice Arena, 2-1 over the Fighting Irish on Feb. 15, 2019.
All three of the Badgers' losses in road Big Ten openers this season have been by at least three goals.
For the second straight Friday, UW is going with senior Jack Berry in goal. The Badgers lost to Michigan State 4-0 at the Kohl Center last Friday before earning a 3-1 victory with Daniel Lebedeff in the crease the following night.
See the full lineup below the live blog.
Badgers (9-12-1, 4-9-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Dylan Holloway - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Max Zimmer - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Fighting Irish (10-10-4, 5-6-3-2)
Forwards
Colin Theisen - Mike O'Leary - Trevor Janicke
Graham Slaggert - Jake Pivonka - Cal Burke
Cam Morrison - Michael Graham - Alex Steeves
Jesse Lansdell - Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke
Matt Steeves
Defensemen
Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Charlie Raith - Ryan Carmichael
Goaltenders
Cale Morris
Ryan Bischel
Nick Sanford
Officials
Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and David Marcotte
Linesmen: Nick Huff and Joseph Hutek