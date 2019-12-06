EAST LANSING, Mich. — The opening minutes should provide a lot of information when the No. 19 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays Michigan State at Munn Ice Arena on Friday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus subscription stream, 1310 AM).

The Badgers will be looking to show more desire early in the game than they have in the last two weeks, a period in which they're 1-2-1. Another lackadaisical start will give the Spartans a chance to impose a more deliberate style on the game.

Scoring the first goal also will be critical: UW is 6-1-1 when it gets the opening score and 1-7 when it doesn't.

Badgers (7-8-1, 2-5-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield

Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Brock Caufield

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Spartans (6-7-1, 4-3-1-0)

Forwards

Mitchell Lewandowski - Patrick Khodorenko - Sam Saliba

Jagger Joshua - Josh Nodler - Logan Lambdin

Gianluca Esteves - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens

Jake Smith - Adam Goodsir - Nicolas Müller

Wojciech Stachowiak

Defensemen

Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana

Cole Krygier - Christian Krygier

Butrus Ghafari - Tommy Miller

Goaltenders

John Lethemon

Drew DeRidder

Spencer Wright

Officials

Referees: Brett DesRosiers and Colin Kronforst

Linesmen: Joseph Hutek and Samuel Shikowsky

