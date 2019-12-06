EAST LANSING, Mich. — The opening minutes should provide a lot of information when the No. 19 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays Michigan State at Munn Ice Arena on Friday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus subscription stream, 1310 AM).
The Badgers will be looking to show more desire early in the game than they have in the last two weeks, a period in which they're 1-2-1. Another lackadaisical start will give the Spartans a chance to impose a more deliberate style on the game.
Scoring the first goal also will be critical: UW is 6-1-1 when it gets the opening score and 1-7 when it doesn't.
See the lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (7-8-1, 2-5-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield
Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Brock Caufield
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Spartans (6-7-1, 4-3-1-0)
Forwards
Mitchell Lewandowski - Patrick Khodorenko - Sam Saliba
Jagger Joshua - Josh Nodler - Logan Lambdin
Gianluca Esteves - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens
Jake Smith - Adam Goodsir - Nicolas Müller
Wojciech Stachowiak
Defensemen
Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana
Cole Krygier - Christian Krygier
Butrus Ghafari - Tommy Miller
Goaltenders
John Lethemon
Drew DeRidder
Spencer Wright
Officials
Referees: Brett DesRosiers and Colin Kronforst
Linesmen: Joseph Hutek and Samuel Shikowsky