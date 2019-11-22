MINNEAPOLIS — The Border Battle for the 2019-20 season gets underway Friday when the No. 16 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci (7 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).
The last time the Badgers won a season series against the Golden Gophers was 2008-09, when UW swept a February series in Minneapolis for a 2-1-1 advantage. That was the most recent Badgers sweep in this incarnation of the former Mariucci Arena, one of three in 23 full two-game series played here between the teams.
The Badgers had secondary scoring sources come through in a 2-2 series split last season: Then-freshmen Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Mick Messner each scored twice in four games against Minnesota.
Badgers (6-6, 1-3 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Owen Lindmark
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Brock Caufield
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Golden Gophers (4-6-2, 1-3-2-2)
Forwards
Sampo Ranta - Scott Reedy - Brannon McManus
Nathan Burke - Ben Meyers - Blake McLaughlin
Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Sammy Walker
Joey Marooney - Jack Perbix - Bryce Brodzinski
Defensemen
Matt Staudacher - Ryan Johnson
Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne
Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jackson LaCombe
Robbie Stucker
Goaltenders
Jack LaFontaine
Justen Close
Jared Moe
Officials
Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Cameron Lynch
Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Samuel Shikowsky