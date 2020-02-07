You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game at Michigan
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game at Michigan

{{featured_button_text}}

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to avoid matching its longest losing streak of the season when it opens a Big Ten Conference series against Michigan on Friday at Yost Ice Arena (5 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have lost three in a row; they lost the final three games of the first half this season and their first game of 2020.

They'll use a changed top line to try to break the skid. Without injured forwards Roman Ahcan and Alex Turcotte, the Badgers' top line has Ty Pelton-Byce centering Max Zimmer and Cole Caufield.

See the full lineup below the live blog.

Badgers (10-15-1, 5-12-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Mick Messner

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Jack Berry

Wolverines (11-12-3, 6-8-2-1)

Forwards

Will Lockwood - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker

Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert - Nick Granowicz

Jacob Hayhurst - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Dakota Raabe - Luke Morgan - Eric Ciccolini

Michael Pastujov

Defensemen

Cam York - Luke Martin

Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg

Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Strauss Mann

Hayden Lavigne

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Cameron Lynch and Brett Sheva

Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics