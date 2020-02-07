Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to avoid matching its longest losing streak of the season when it opens a Big Ten Conference series against Michigan on Friday at Yost Ice Arena (5 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have lost three in a row; they lost the final three games of the first half this season and their first game of 2020.

They'll use a changed top line to try to break the skid. Without injured forwards Roman Ahcan and Alex Turcotte, the Badgers' top line has Ty Pelton-Byce centering Max Zimmer and Cole Caufield.

See the full lineup below the live blog.

Badgers (10-15-1, 5-12-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Mick Messner

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson