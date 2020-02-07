Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to avoid matching its longest losing streak of the season when it opens a Big Ten Conference series against Michigan on Friday at Yost Ice Arena (5 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have lost three in a row; they lost the final three games of the first half this season and their first game of 2020.
They'll use a changed top line to try to break the skid. Without injured forwards Roman Ahcan and Alex Turcotte, the Badgers' top line has Ty Pelton-Byce centering Max Zimmer and Cole Caufield.
See the full lineup below the live blog.
Badgers (10-15-1, 5-12-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Mick Messner
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Jack Berry
Wolverines (11-12-3, 6-8-2-1)
Forwards
Will Lockwood - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker
Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert - Nick Granowicz
Jacob Hayhurst - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Dakota Raabe - Luke Morgan - Eric Ciccolini
Michael Pastujov
Defensemen
Cam York - Luke Martin
Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg
Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson
Goaltenders
Strauss Mann
Hayden Lavigne
Jack Leavy
Officials
Referees: Cameron Lynch and Brett Sheva
Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw