You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 9 Penn State
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 9 Penn State

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday will try to stop a five-game losing streak against the team it has played more than any other in the Big Ten Conference era, No. 9 Penn State (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus subscription stream, 1310 AM).

Including six playoff games, the Badgers and the Nittany Lions have played 32 times since the start of the 2013-14 season. Penn State leads the series 18-11-3 in that time.

The Badgers have center Alex Turcotte and left wing Roman Ahcan back in the lineup. Both missed last weekend's series at Michigan.

Sophomore defenseman Ty Emberson has been named an alternate captain for UW. Junior forward Sean Dhooghe, who's likely out for at least the next two weeks, is part of the leadership group that includes captain Wyatt Kalynuk and alternate Tarek Baker.

See the lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (10-17-1, 5-14-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Linus Weissbach

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Nittany Lions (18-9-3, 10-7-3-0)

Forwards

Aarne Talvitie - Nate Sucese - Brandon Biro

Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes

Denis Smirnov - Nikita Pavlychev - Connor McMenamin

Kevin Wall - Connor MacEachern - Sam Sternschein

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Kris Myllari - James Gobetz

Mason Snell - Alex Stevens

Evan Bell

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Oskar Autio

Officials

Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Barry Pochmara

Linesmen: Johnathan Morrison and Jonathan Sladek

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics