Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 9 Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday will try to stop a five-game losing streak against the team it has played more than any other in the Big Ten Conference era, No. 9 Penn State (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus subscription stream, 1310 AM).
Including six playoff games, the Badgers and the Nittany Lions have played 32 times since the start of the 2013-14 season. Penn State leads the series 18-11-3 in that time.
The Badgers have center Alex Turcotte and left wing Roman Ahcan back in the lineup. Both missed last weekend's series at Michigan.
Sophomore defenseman Ty Emberson has been named an alternate captain for UW. Junior forward Sean Dhooghe, who's likely out for at least the next two weeks, is part of the leadership group that includes captain Wyatt Kalynuk and alternate Tarek Baker.
See the lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (10-17-1, 5-14-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Linus Weissbach
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Nittany Lions (18-9-3, 10-7-3-0)
Forwards
Aarne Talvitie - Nate Sucese - Brandon Biro
Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes
Denis Smirnov - Nikita Pavlychev - Connor McMenamin
Kevin Wall - Connor MacEachern - Sam Sternschein
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Kris Myllari - James Gobetz
Mason Snell - Alex Stevens
Evan Bell
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Oskar Autio
Officials
Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Barry Pochmara
Linesmen: Johnathan Morrison and Jonathan Sladek