Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 9 Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday will try to stop a five-game losing streak against the team it has played more than any other in the Big Ten Conference era, No. 9 Penn State (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus subscription stream, 1310 AM).

Including six playoff games, the Badgers and the Nittany Lions have played 32 times since the start of the 2013-14 season. Penn State leads the series 18-11-3 in that time.

The Badgers have center Alex Turcotte and left wing Roman Ahcan back in the lineup. Both missed last weekend's series at Michigan.

Sophomore defenseman Ty Emberson has been named an alternate captain for UW. Junior forward Sean Dhooghe, who's likely out for at least the next two weeks, is part of the leadership group that includes captain Wyatt Kalynuk and alternate Tarek Baker.

See the lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (10-17-1, 5-14-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan