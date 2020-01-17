You are the owner of this article.
Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 20 Michigan State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 20 Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two of its six regular defensemen for the opener of a Big Ten Conference series against No. 20 Michigan State on Friday (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1070 AM).

Ty Emberson and Mike Vorlicky are out with lower-body injuries and have been replaced by Jesper Peltonen (fourth game of the season) and Shay Donovan (first collegiate appearance). Forward Max Zimmer also is out with a lower-body injury.

The Badgers are winless in their last four games against the Spartans (0-3-1). UW hasn't had a longer drought since an eight-game losing streak to the Spartans from March 5, 1975, to Nov. 19, 1976.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (8-11-1, 3-8-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Brock Caufield

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

K'Andre Miller - Josh Ess

Jesper Peltonen - Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Spartans (11-10-1, 7-4-1-0)

Forwards

Mitchell Lewandowski - Patrick Khodorenko - Sam Saliba

Jagger Joshua - Josh Nodler - Logan Lambdin

Gianluca Esteves - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens

Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Nicolas Müller

Austin Kamer

Defensemen

Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana

Christian Krygier - Cole Krygier

Butrus Ghafari - Tommy Miller

Goaltenders

John Lethemon

Drew DeRidder

Spencer Wright

Officials

Referees: Ken Anderson, Cameron Lynch

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach, Sam Shikowsky

