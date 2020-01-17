Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 20 Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two of its six regular defensemen for the opener of a Big Ten Conference series against No. 20 Michigan State on Friday (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1070 AM).
Ty Emberson and Mike Vorlicky are out with lower-body injuries and have been replaced by Jesper Peltonen (fourth game of the season) and Shay Donovan (first collegiate appearance). Forward Max Zimmer also is out with a lower-body injury.
The Badgers are winless in their last four games against the Spartans (0-3-1). UW hasn't had a longer drought since an eight-game losing streak to the Spartans from March 5, 1975, to Nov. 19, 1976.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (8-11-1, 3-8-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan
Brock Caufield
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
K'Andre Miller - Josh Ess
Jesper Peltonen - Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Spartans (11-10-1, 7-4-1-0)
Forwards
Mitchell Lewandowski - Patrick Khodorenko - Sam Saliba
Jagger Joshua - Josh Nodler - Logan Lambdin
Gianluca Esteves - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens
Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Nicolas Müller
Austin Kamer
Defensemen
Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana
Christian Krygier - Cole Krygier
Butrus Ghafari - Tommy Miller
Goaltenders
John Lethemon
Drew DeRidder
Spencer Wright
Officials
Referees: Ken Anderson, Cameron Lynch
Linesmen: Matt Gerlach, Sam Shikowsky