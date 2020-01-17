Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 20 Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two of its six regular defensemen for the opener of a Big Ten Conference series against No. 20 Michigan State on Friday (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1070 AM).

Ty Emberson and Mike Vorlicky are out with lower-body injuries and have been replaced by Jesper Peltonen (fourth game of the season) and Shay Donovan (first collegiate appearance). Forward Max Zimmer also is out with a lower-body injury.

The Badgers are winless in their last four games against the Spartans (0-3-1). UW hasn't had a longer drought since an eight-game losing streak to the Spartans from March 5, 1975, to Nov. 19, 1976.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (8-11-1, 3-8-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Brock Caufield

Defensemen