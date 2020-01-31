You are the owner of this article.
Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against Minnesota
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to get back to the Friday home success that it enjoyed early in the season when it hosts Minnesota at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

The Badgers were 3-1 on home Fridays in the first half of the season but have lost their last two, to Ohio State on Jan. 10 and to Michigan State on Jan. 17.

Alex Turcotte is out of the UW lineup for a second straight game with a lower-body injury. He practiced briefly Wednesday but told coach Tony Granato that he "didn't feel quite right." The Badgers are 1-2 when Turcotte doesn't play.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (10-13-1, 5-10-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Max Zimmer - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Golden Gophers (10-10-4, 5-5-4-3)

Forwards

Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Scott Reedy

Sampo Ranta - Ben Meyers - Brannon McManus

Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Bryce Brodzinski

Nathan Burke - Jack Perbix - Cullen Munson

Defensemen

Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne

Matt Staudacher - Ryan Johnson

Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jackson LaCombe

Robbie Stucker

Goaltenders

Jack LaFontaine

Jared Moe

Justen Close

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst, Barry Pochmara

Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky, Nicholas Bradshaw

