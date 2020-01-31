Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to get back to the Friday home success that it enjoyed early in the season when it hosts Minnesota at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

The Badgers were 3-1 on home Fridays in the first half of the season but have lost their last two, to Ohio State on Jan. 10 and to Michigan State on Jan. 17.

Alex Turcotte is out of the UW lineup for a second straight game with a lower-body injury. He practiced briefly Wednesday but told coach Tony Granato that he "didn't feel quite right." The Badgers are 1-2 when Turcotte doesn't play.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (10-13-1, 5-10-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Max Zimmer - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Ryder Donovan