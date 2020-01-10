Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 8 Ohio State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team returns from a 34-day absence from regular-season games Friday with a tester: The Badgers face No. 8 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., ESPNU, WatchESPN, 1310 AM).

UW is on a season-long, three-game losing streak entering the second half and has returned to one of the lines with which it started the season: Alex Turcotte centering Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield.

The Buckeyes have won six straight over the Badgers and is 8-1-2 in its last 11 games at the Kohl Center.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (7-10-1, 2-7-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Tarek Baker - Owen Lindmark - Roman Ahcan

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Max Zimmer

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson