Follow Friday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 8 Ohio State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team returns from a 34-day absence from regular-season games Friday with a tester: The Badgers face No. 8 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., ESPNU, WatchESPN, 1310 AM).
UW is on a season-long, three-game losing streak entering the second half and has returned to one of the lines with which it started the season: Alex Turcotte centering Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield.
The Buckeyes have won six straight over the Badgers and is 8-1-2 in its last 11 games at the Kohl Center.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (7-10-1, 2-7-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Tarek Baker - Owen Lindmark - Roman Ahcan
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan
Max Zimmer
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
You have free articles remaining.
Jack Berry
Buckeyes (13-5-2, 6-3-1-0)
Forwards
Eugene Fadyeyev - Tanner Laczynski - Quinn Preston
Tate Singleton - Ronnie Hein - Sam McCormick
Austin Pooley - Gustaf Westlund - Carson Meyer
Dalton Messina - Matthew Jennings - Jaedon Leslie
Defensemen
Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele
Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege
Matt Miller - CJ Regula
James Marooney
Goaltenders
Tommy Nappier
Ryan Snowden
Evan Moyse
Officials
Referees: Brett DesRosiers, Jonathan Sitarski
Linesmen: Bill Hancock, Robert Shintani