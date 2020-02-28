Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 10 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have anything to play for in the Big Ten Conference standings, but it can do damage to No. 10 Ohio State's title hopes when the teams play Friday at Value City Arena (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).
A Badgers victory would knock the Buckeyes out of contention for first place and the first-round playoff bye that comes with the No. 1 seed. Ohio State is tied with Minnesota for second place, four points behind idle Penn State.
UW, however, has lost its last four games at Value City Arena by a combined score of 17-3. Two of the losses have been by shutout.
The Badgers are locked into the seventh and last spot in the Big Ten standings, but the three series around the league this weekend will determine where they play a best-of-three playoff series next week.
See the lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (13-18-1, 6-15-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
You have free articles remaining.
Johan Blomquist
Jack Berry
Buckeyes (18-10-4, 11-8-3-1)
Forwards
Tate Singleton - Tanner Laczynski - Carson Meyer
Gustaf Westlund - Ronnie Hein - Jaedon Leslie
Miguel Fidler - Eugene Fadyeyev - Quinn Preston
Austin Pooley - Matthew Jennings - Collin Peters
Sam McCormick
Defensemen
Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele
Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege
Ryan O'Connell - Matt Miller
Goaltenders
Tommy Nappier
Ryan Snowden
Evan Moyse
Officials
Referees: Brian Aaron and Brett DesRosiers
Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Joseph Hutek