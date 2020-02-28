You are the owner of this article.
Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 10 Ohio State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 10 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have anything to play for in the Big Ten Conference standings, but it can do damage to No. 10 Ohio State's title hopes when the teams play Friday at Value City Arena (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

A Badgers victory would knock the Buckeyes out of contention for first place and the first-round playoff bye that comes with the No. 1 seed. Ohio State is tied with Minnesota for second place, four points behind idle Penn State.

UW, however, has lost its last four games at Value City Arena by a combined score of 17-3. Two of the losses have been by shutout.

The Badgers are locked into the seventh and last spot in the Big Ten standings, but the three series around the league this weekend will determine where they play a best-of-three playoff series next week.

See the lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (13-18-1, 6-15-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Jack Berry

Buckeyes (18-10-4, 11-8-3-1)

Forwards

Tate Singleton - Tanner Laczynski - Carson Meyer

Gustaf Westlund - Ronnie Hein - Jaedon Leslie

Miguel Fidler - Eugene Fadyeyev - Quinn Preston

Austin Pooley - Matthew Jennings - Collin Peters

Sam McCormick

Defensemen

Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele

Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege

Ryan O'Connell - Matt Miller

Goaltenders

Tommy Nappier

Ryan Snowden

Evan Moyse

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Brett DesRosiers

Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Joseph Hutek

