Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 9 Arizona State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to break No. 9 Arizona State's seven-game winning streak when the teams open a non-conference series at the Kohl Center on Friday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN+ pay stream, 1310 AM).

It's the third all-time meeting between the Badgers and the Sun Devils. UW swept a series in Madison on Oct. 30-31, 2015, Arizona State's first season. But to say the Sun Devils aren't the same team they were back then would be putting it mildly.

The independent program is in its second straight season of 20 wins or more and is looking to wrap up a second straight at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The Badgers, meanwhile, are trying to build momentum for the Big Ten Conference playoffs, which offers their only hope at an NCAA spot.

See the lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (11-18-1)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach

Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan