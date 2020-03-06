Follow Friday's Badgers men's hockey Big Ten quarterfinal game at No. 11 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes a season-high four-game unbeaten streak into the Big Ten Conference quarterfinals against No. 11 Ohio State, which begin with Game 1 on Friday at Value City Arena (6 p.m., no TV, BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).

Half of that streak came in Columbus last weekend, when the Badgers earned a 3-2 victory and a 3-3 tie with a 3-on-3 overtime victory against the Buckeyes.

UW won Game 1 of the Big Ten quarterfinals at Penn State last season but lost the next two games. In two previous seasons of a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series format, road teams are 1-12.

The Badgers are going with the same lineup as in last Saturday's game. See the lines below the live blog.

Badgers (14-18-2)

Forwards