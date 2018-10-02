The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has five recruits on NHL Central Scouting's early watch list for the 2019 draft.
Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte both got "A" grades from Central Scouting, which identifies them as candidates for a first-round selection.
Their teammate at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Owen Lindmark, got a "C" grade that translates to the fourth, fifth or sixth round.
Ethan Leyh of the Langley Rivermen of the British Columbia Hockey League and Sam Stange of Eau Claire North and Team Wisconsin also were assigned "C" ratings.
All five players are forwards.
Central Scouting moves to traditional rankings with midterms in January and a final order in April.
The 2019 draft takes place June 21-22 in Vancouver.