It's rare for a Division I men's hockey team to do what the University of Wisconsin did offensively on Saturday.
The Badgers want to make what happened defensively last weekend less frequent of an occurrence.
The first games of the season offered dual viewpoints on the strengths and challenges of the team. It can score goals in bunches but it also can allow them in similar measures.
"We didn't play great, but what we do is score goals," coach Tony Granato said after an 11-5 victory at Merrimack on Saturday. "And that's the one thing that we've probably had trouble (with) in the past few years, is having finishers."
The ability to prevent other teams from finishing will be a critical development for the 17th-ranked Badgers, who host No. 3 Minnesota Duluth in a non-conference series Friday and Saturday.
In both a season-opening loss to top-10 Boston College last Friday and the rout of rebuilding Merrimack, UW allowed five goals. Goaltenders, defensemen and forwards shared in the blame through the weekend.
The bigger cause, Granato said, may have been offensive exuberance.
"Especially when you're a young player, you want to show that you can play and score and produce," he said. "And, really, when you're at this level, now you've got to perform in the defensive end to prove that you're committed there. Once you do that, you'll get more ice time and be able to contribute offensively. That was our message."
The 11 goals that UW scored against Merrimack tied for the highest output in a road game by a Division I men's team in the last 17 seasons. The Badgers have scored 11 or more on the road nine times in their history, but the other eight happened between 1968 and 1977.
"I don't think it's an outlier," said freshman center Alex Turcotte, who scored twice Saturday. "We have a lot of offensive talent. If teams give us opportunities like that, I think we're going to put them in the net."
Freshman right wing Cole Caufield became the first Badgers player to score twice in each of his first two collegiate games. He was only the fifth to have two multi-goal games to start a UW season and the first since Dennis Snedden in 1990-91.
"It's kind of just a goal I set in mind," Caufield said of his scorching start. "Obviously, just trying to go and win two games is probably the biggest part. The goals and points will come with that. We didn't get the win (Friday) night, but it's nice to start off hot."
Granato said after Saturday's game that he thinks the Badgers have the potential to grow quickly. Asked to explain why, he pointed to the team's young starting point.
"Plus, the players we have I think are elite," he said. "They think the game elite. Friday, BC played better than us. But I think in a month or two, we should be able to play that same way and maybe have more skill. I think our potential to where we can go is exciting."
From the infirmary
Forward Max Zimmer returned to practice Monday after battling an illness last week that kept him from making the trip East. Defenseman K'Andre Miller, however, was out sick.
Mike Vorlicky, who missed the final 53 minutes of Saturday's game after being hit in the left side of his jaw, also did not practice Monday.
Between Vorlicky's injury absence and the second-period ejection of Ty Emberson for a head-contact penalty on Friday, the Badgers played most of the weekend with only five defensemen.
At an early point in the season, the elevated minutes for the remaining defensemen wasn't an issue.
"Our D would say that's the right amount of minutes for those five to play, so they're happy," Granato said. "They want to be on the ice. I think all of them would say four D are plenty. It wasn't a concern like they were going to wear down."