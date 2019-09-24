The boxes were passed around to those who had earned them through a season of high expectations and high performance.
It was one of the final recognitions of the work members of last season's University of Wisconsin women's hockey team put forth toward winning the NCAA championship.
But coach Mark Johnson, hosting the festivities last Friday as he has done four times in the past, had a rule: No one could open the box containing a national championship ring until everyone had theirs.
It was like Christmas morning when the Badgers players got the go-ahead to tear into their gifts.
"Everyone's oohing and aahing," said forward Britta Curl.
"It's a lot of excitement, a lot of hoopla, a lot of screaming, like, 'oh my gosh,'" Johnson said.
"You could just tell by looking around, the expression on everyone's faces," goaltender Kristen Campbell said, "it's something we won't forget."
The unveiling was part of a weekend that marked the dividing line between the celebration of last season's success and the opening of a new campaign. The 2019-20 NCAA women's hockey calendar officially opened last Saturday, and the top-ranked Badgers play their first game Friday at Lindenwood.
"We have a new group now and we're turning the page and moving on," Badgers captain Mekenzie Steffen said. "So it's time to get our head down and go to work."
Last year's seniors — Annie Pankowski, Sophia Shaver, Emily Clark, Maddie Rolfes, Sam Cogan and Mikaela Gardner — were tasked with designing the ring that was unveiled to the rest of the team last week, and they went heavy on the bling.
"National champions" and the Motion W logo are featured on a sparkly front. One side shows the Frozen Four logo (albeit with the site, Hamden, Connecticut, misspelled as Hampden) and the team's 35-4-2 record. The other has the recipient's name and a representation of the NCAA trophy with five diamonds, one for each title in program history.
On the inside, the results of the three NCAA tournament games — all shutouts — are listed.
The ring has some heft to it — Johnson joked that wearing one for a long time will require a wrist brace for support.
"It's beautiful, that's for sure," center Abby Roque said. "It's huge but it's beautiful. I wasn't expecting it to be that big. It for sure weighs your hand down. But it feels good on there, so it's fine."
The departing seniors also designed the ring for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship, which featured on one side the logo from the weekend celebrating Johnson's men's hockey jersey retirement last season.
Each ring tells a story, Johnson said, and the NCAA one carries on each side three words that are central to the tale of the 2018-19 Badgers:
Find a way.
Players credited Campbell with that motto, which she wrote in her catching glove for the season and needed to recite to herself to ward off panic in the final period of a 2-0 victory over Minnesota in the championship game.
A lace on her left leg pad came undone during play, and she had no way to fix it until the next stoppage. Minutes went by, and Campbell had to heed her own advice.
"It's something I would use throughout the season, but I think everyone started to catch onto it," Campbell said. "It just explains our season. You look at our record, and it's pretty strong. But also I think there was a lot of adversity we faced throughout the season and we always found a way to come back stronger because of it. And that's why we ended up on top."
Campbell not only has the slogan on a ring now, she had it tattooed on the inside of her left ankle during the offseason. The placement was not coincidental; it was where that lace came undone.
The Badgers will try to equal their NCAA women's hockey attendance record when they play Ohio State at the Kohl Center on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Johnson used a variant of the "find a way" line in his speech to the team before the final game on March 24, making Campbell look around the room knowingly.
The coach wanted his players to understand that winning was going to take an extra effort on a faceoff, an extra blocked shot, an extra save — something more to get them to the finish line.
"Just these little things that you do as coaches to try to get them to focus in on some of the small things that are going to make a difference within the game," Johnson said. "A lot of players get caught up on the end — if we win this thing, it's going to be fun to react like this or to do this. But you're not there yet."
Now Campbell's three-word slogan has a permanent place with the team, in memory and in metal.
"We had a couple bumps last season, especially toward the end," Curl said, referencing a final weekend of the regular season on which the Badgers couldn't seal a fourth straight WCHA title and fell into second place. "It's just, don't let those little setbacks stop us from finding a way and keeping focus on what's important."
The Badgers announced their leadership group Monday night, with goaltender Kristen Campbell and forwards Alexis Mauermann and Abby Roque serving as alternate captains.
The presentation of rings last Friday and a brief introduction on the field at Camp Randall Stadium were one of the last hurrahs for the champions — there's still the banner unveiling at the Oct. 4 home opener — but they're again expected to be in the chase for the title in 2020.
The Badgers, unanimously ranked No. 1 in the USCHO.com preseason poll, play non-conference games at Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday in Maryland Heights, Missouri. It's a convenient destination in at least one way: Defenseman Grace Bowlby will take her ring with her to the St. Louis area to show to her great-grandmother, who lives nearby.
Then the prizes will go back into boxes or get displayed along with other rings Badgers players have earned for league championships, waiting to tell a story another time.
"As much excitement as I saw Friday night in the basement of my house," Johnson said, "five, eight, 10, 15 years from now, they'll look at it and I think they'll really appreciate having the opportunity to have won one."