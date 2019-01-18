Try 1 month for 99¢

Mike O'Leary broke a tie with 6:24 remaining as No. 12 Notre Dame got the last swing of the game in its favor for a 6-4 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers, who had a 37-23 advantage in shots on goal, scored three straight goals to rally from a 2-0 deficit but the Fighting Irish outscored UW 4-1 from that point to counterpunch after the Badgers had long stretches of control.

Three stars

No. 3: Irish defenseman Matt Hellickson didn't have a point but ended up plus-4 in a game where four of the 10 goals were scored on the power play.

No. 2: Mike O'Leary's third-period goal put Notre Dame ahead for good.

No. 1: Michael Graham entered the game with one goal in 20 games, but he took advantage of power-play time because of Notre Dame's injuries to score twice.

Up next

The Badgers and Irish play at Chicago's United Center at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hopes to get back to its Big Ten Conference winning ways when it hosts No. 12 Notre Dame on Friday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have a six-game unbeaten streak in conference play and have won three in a row. But it has been five weeks since UW had league points on the line, and it was swept by Denver and lost an exhibition game to the U.S. Under-18 Team at home in the last two weekends.

UW will try to take advantage of a depleted Notre Dame forward lineup. The top three goal-scorers — Cal Burke, Cam Morrison and Joe Wegwerth — are out injured.

Badgers (8-9-3, 4-3-3-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Fighting Irish (12-8-1, 5-6)

Forwards

Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Alex Steeves

Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham

Graham Slaggert - Cam Burke - Jack Jenkins

Luke Novak - Pierce Crawford - Matt Steeves

Defensemen

Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke

Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann

Goaltenders

Dylan St. Cyr

Cale Morris

Nick Sanford

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

