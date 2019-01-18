It had been five weeks since the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team closed the first half of the season with a home sweep of Michigan S…
Mike O'Leary broke a tie with 6:24 remaining as No. 12 Notre Dame got the last swing of the game in its favor for a 6-4 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers, who had a 37-23 advantage in shots on goal, scored three straight goals to rally from a 2-0 deficit but the Fighting Irish outscored UW 4-1 from that point to counterpunch after the Badgers had long stretches of control.
Three stars
No. 3: Irish defenseman Matt Hellickson didn't have a point but ended up plus-4 in a game where four of the 10 goals were scored on the power play.
No. 2: Mike O'Leary's third-period goal put Notre Dame ahead for good.
No. 1: Michael Graham entered the game with one goal in 20 games, but he took advantage of power-play time because of Notre Dame's injuries to score twice.
Up next
The Badgers and Irish play at Chicago's United Center at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hopes to get back to its Big Ten Conference winning ways when it hosts No. 12 Notre Dame on Friday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have a six-game unbeaten streak in conference play and have won three in a row. But it has been five weeks since UW had league points on the line, and it was swept by Denver and lost an exhibition game to the U.S. Under-18 Team at home in the last two weekends.
UW will try to take advantage of a depleted Notre Dame forward lineup. The top three goal-scorers — Cal Burke, Cam Morrison and Joe Wegwerth — are out injured.
Badgers (8-9-3, 4-3-3-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Fighting Irish (12-8-1, 5-6)
Forwards
Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Alex Steeves
Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham
Graham Slaggert - Cam Burke - Jack Jenkins
Luke Novak - Pierce Crawford - Matt Steeves
Defensemen
Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke
Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann
Goaltenders
Dylan St. Cyr
Cale Morris
Nick Sanford