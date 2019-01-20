CHICAGO — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team couldn't hold onto two one-goal leads, through first-period goals by Dominick Mersch and Roman Ahcan, and tied No. 12 Notre Dame 2-2 on Sunday at the United Center. Spencer Stastney scored in 3-on-3 overtime to give the Fighting Irish the extra Big Ten Conference point.
Three stars
No. 3: Cale Morris made stopped all 19 shots he faced in the second period and 32 for the game for Notre Dame.
No. 2: UW's Dominick Mersch scored a goal and won a faceoff clean to set up the Badgers' second goal in the final second of the first period.
No. 1: Michael Graham scored twice for the second consecutive game, giving him four goals against the Badgers after scoring just once in his first 20 games.
Up next
The Badgers play at Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is trying to keep intact a perfect record in modern-era games in Illinois when it plays No. 12 Notre Dame at the United Center on Sunday (6:30 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).
The Badgers are 11-0 in Illinois since 1963, with two victories over the Fighting Irish (2005 in Rosemont, 2018 at the United Center), one over Minnesota (2013 at Soldier Field), three over Illinois-Chicago (1982, 1983 and 1989), four over the Lake Forest club team (1964, 1967, 1968 and 1970) and one over the Illinois club team (1967).
Notre Dame won 6-4 on Friday, rallying from a 3-2 deficit in the second period.
UW has six players from the Chicago area in its lineup: defensemen Peter Tischke (Hinsdale) and Tyler Inamoto (Chicago) and forwards Seamus Malone (Naperville), Dominick Mersch (Park Ridge) and Sean and Jason Dhooghe (Aurora).
Badgers (8-10-3, 4-4-3 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Jake Bunz
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Fighting Irish (13-8-1, 6-6)
Forwards
Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Alex Steeves
Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham
Graham Slaggert - Cam Burke - Jack Jenkins
Luke Novak - Pierce Crawford - Matt Steeves
Defensemen
Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke
Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann
Goaltenders
Dylan St. Cyr
Cale Morris
Nick Sanford