Try 1 month for 99¢

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Michael Graham scored twice for the third time in four games against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, and Cal Burke added a goal and two assists for No. 15 Notre Dame in a 5-2 victory on Saturday at Compton Family Ice Arena. The Fighting Irish scored three power-play goals on six tries.

Three stars

No. 3: Dylan St. Cyr made 32 saves for Notre Dame, 12 in the first period.

No. 2: Cal Burke finished off Notre Dame's fifth goal after assisting on two earlier ones.

No. 1: Michael Graham scored twice, giving him 10 goals in his last nine games.

Up next

The Badgers play at Penn State at 5:30 p.m. next Friday and 6 p.m. next Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two of its regular defensemen as it chases its first Big Ten Conference road sweep in more than two years at No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday (5 p.m., NBCSN, 1310 AM).

K'Andre Miller will miss his second straight game with a left leg injury, and Tyler Inamoto also is out with a right hip injury suffered in the first period of Friday's 2-1 Badgers victory.

Inamoto was listed on UW's line chart but didn't take part in warmups. Senior Jake Bunz will play in his second game of the season.

The Badgers are looking for their first road sweep since beating Michigan State twice on Feb. 3-4, 2017.

Badgers (10-14-5, 6-8-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Jake Bunz - Wyatt Kalynuk

Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Fighting Irish (15-11-3, 8-9-2-2)

Forwards

Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham

Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Cal Burke

Graham Slaggert - Cam Burke - Jack Jenkins

Cam Morrison - Pierce Crawford - Alex Steeves

Defensemen

Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke

Spencer Stastney - Tory Dello

Matt Hellickson - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann

Goaltenders

Cale Morris

Dylan St. Cyr

Nick Sanford

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments