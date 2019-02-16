SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Michael Graham scored twice for the third time in four games against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, and Cal Burke added a goal and two assists for No. 15 Notre Dame in a 5-2 victory on Saturday at Compton Family Ice Arena. The Fighting Irish scored three power-play goals on six tries.
Three stars
No. 3: Dylan St. Cyr made 32 saves for Notre Dame, 12 in the first period.
No. 2: Cal Burke finished off Notre Dame's fifth goal after assisting on two earlier ones.
No. 1: Michael Graham scored twice, giving him 10 goals in his last nine games.
Up next
The Badgers play at Penn State at 5:30 p.m. next Friday and 6 p.m. next Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two of its regular defensemen as it chases its first Big Ten Conference road sweep in more than two years at No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday (5 p.m., NBCSN, 1310 AM).
K'Andre Miller will miss his second straight game with a left leg injury, and Tyler Inamoto also is out with a right hip injury suffered in the first period of Friday's 2-1 Badgers victory.
Inamoto was listed on UW's line chart but didn't take part in warmups. Senior Jake Bunz will play in his second game of the season.
The Badgers are looking for their first road sweep since beating Michigan State twice on Feb. 3-4, 2017.
Badgers (10-14-5, 6-8-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Jake Bunz - Wyatt Kalynuk
Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Fighting Irish (15-11-3, 8-9-2-2)
Forwards
Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham
Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Cal Burke
Graham Slaggert - Cam Burke - Jack Jenkins
Cam Morrison - Pierce Crawford - Alex Steeves
Defensemen
Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke
Spencer Stastney - Tory Dello
Matt Hellickson - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann
Goaltenders
Cale Morris
Dylan St. Cyr
Nick Sanford