Fighting Irish 5, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Alex Steeves scored and added three assists as Notre Dame earned a split of a two-game Big Ten Conference series against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 5-2 victory Saturday at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Notre Dame's Michael Graham scored for the second straight game after coming into the series with one goal on the season.

No. 2: Cale Morris rebounded from being pulled from Friday's game with a 35-save performance for the Irish.

No. 1: Alex Steeves scored Notre Dame's first goal and assisted on the next three.

Up next

The Badgers host Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be without two key pieces when it plays for its first road sweep in more than two years Saturday at Notre Dame (5 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBCSports.com, 1310 AM).