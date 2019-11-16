Alex Steeves scored 1:58 into overtime to give No. 4 Notre Dame a 5-4 victory over the 15th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at the Kohl Center. UW's Cole Caufield had a breakaway try saved in overtime, with the puck stopping on the goal line before being cleared away.

Three stars

No. 3: Dylan Holloway had a goal and an assist for the Badgers.

No. 2: Colin Theisen evened the game with 6:24 remaining.

No. 1: Steeves waved bye-bye to the Badgers fans after scoring to end a crazy overtime session.

Up next

The Badgers play at Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has racked up a Big Ten Conference home winning streak of longer than three games just twice since the league formed in 2013. The 15th-ranked Badgers can make it three times with a victory Saturday against No. 4 Notre Dame at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus, 1310 AM).

Friday's 3-0 victory over the Fighting Irish gave the Badgers a three-game home league winning streak dating to last season. Their only longer runs came in the Big Ten inaugural 2013-14 season — four games in February and five games to open the campaign.

UW has no changes to its lineup, meaning forward Ty Pelton-Byce will miss a second straight game because of an illness. Notre Dame has flipped its first- and third-line left wings but is using the same personnel.

Badgers (6-5, 1-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Owen Lindmark

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Brock Caufield

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Fighting Irish (7-1-1, 3-1-1)

Forwards

Cam Morrison - Mike O'Leary - Cal Burke

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Trevor Janicke

Colin Theisen - Graham Slaggert - Alex Steeves

Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke - Matt Steeves

Solag Bakich

Defensemen

Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann - Charlie Raith

Goaltenders

Cale Morris

Ryan Bischel

Nick Sanford

Officials

Referees: Stephen McInchak, Joseph Carusone

Linesmen: Chad Roethlisberger, Matt Gerlach

