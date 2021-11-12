 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fighting Irish 5, Badgers 1: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at No. 15 Notre Dame
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Fighting Irish 5, Badgers 1: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at No. 15 Notre Dame

  • 0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 15 Notre Dame scored three times in the second period to erase a good start by the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in a 5-1 Irish victory on Friday at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Landon Slaggert scored Jesse Lansdell at even strength and Trevor Janicke recorded the first of two Notre Dame power-play goals after Roman Ahcan put the Badgers ahead early in the first period.

Three stars

No. 3: Max Ellis scored the fourth and fifth Notre Dame goals, the latter into an empty net.

No. 2: Defenseman Spencer Stastney assisted on the first three Notre Dame goals.

No. 1: Slaggert was frequently around the puck and recorded a goal and an assist for the Irish.

Three key plays

1. Lansdell made an accurate redirection of a Stastney shot, sending it off Badgers goalie Jared Moe's glove and in to put the Irish ahead 2-1 just 2:04 after Slaggert tied it in the second period.

2. Notre Dame goalie Matthew Galajda stopped Roman Ahcan on a breakaway just over six minutes into the second period to preserve a 2-1 lead. He had earlier stopped Jack Gorniak's 1-on-1 try with the game tied 1-1.

3. Janicke put the Irish ahead 3-1 with a nice backhand-forehand-top shelf move on a second-period power play. But UW had chances to deny the play, first with a failed Brock Caufield clear and then with Daniel Laatsch not getting his stick on the puck in front of the net with Janicke.

Up next

The Badgers and the Irish finish the series at 5 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago and NBCSports.com.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can extend its best record at a current Big Ten opponent venue when it plays No. 15 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on Friday (6:36 p.m., NBCSN, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).

The Badgers are 5-4 in this arena — 4-3 against the Fighting Irish and 1-1 in last year's Big Ten tournament. Munn Ice Arena at Michigan State is the only other current Big Ten arena in which UW has a winning record.

The Badgers will have to play without their captain. Tarek Baker is out, apparently as a result of the cramps he suffered in last Saturday's game. He didn't practice with the team Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday but skated on Thursday and Friday morning.

That further decreases UW's depth at center. Owen Lindmark is already out with a lower-body injury. Max Johnson steps into a center spot for Friday's game.

Badgers (4-6, 1-2-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Max Johnson - Brayden Morrison / Liam Malmquist

Carson Bantle - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Corson Ceulemans (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey players practice at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind., on Thursday, and defenseman Tyler Inamoto talks about his return to the lineup after a seven-game absence.

Fighting Irish (6-3, 0-2-0-0)

Forwards

Jesse Lansdell - Solag Bakich - Max Ellis

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke

Grant Silianoff - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston

Brady Bjork - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski

Nick Leivermann - Chase Blackmun

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Ryan Helliwell

Goaltenders

Matthew Galajda

Ryan Bischel

Conor Klaers

Officials

Referees: Cameron Lynch and Sean Fernandez.

Linesmen: Mike Daltry and Justin Cornell.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics