Fighting Irish 5, Badgers 1: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at No. 15 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 15 Notre Dame scored three times in the second period to erase a good start by the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in a 5-1 Irish victory on Friday at Compton Family Ice Arena.
Landon Slaggert scored Jesse Lansdell at even strength and Trevor Janicke recorded the first of two Notre Dame power-play goals after Roman Ahcan put the Badgers ahead early in the first period.
Three stars
No. 3: Max Ellis scored the fourth and fifth Notre Dame goals, the latter into an empty net.
No. 2: Defenseman Spencer Stastney assisted on the first three Notre Dame goals.
No. 1: Slaggert was frequently around the puck and recorded a goal and an assist for the Irish.
Three key plays
1. Lansdell made an accurate redirection of a Stastney shot, sending it off Badgers goalie Jared Moe's glove and in to put the Irish ahead 2-1 just 2:04 after Slaggert tied it in the second period.
2. Notre Dame goalie Matthew Galajda stopped Roman Ahcan on a breakaway just over six minutes into the second period to preserve a 2-1 lead. He had earlier stopped Jack Gorniak's 1-on-1 try with the game tied 1-1.
3. Janicke put the Irish ahead 3-1 with a nice backhand-forehand-top shelf move on a second-period power play. But UW had chances to deny the play, first with a failed Brock Caufield clear and then with Daniel Laatsch not getting his stick on the puck in front of the net with Janicke.
Up next
The Badgers and the Irish finish the series at 5 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago and NBCSports.com.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can extend its best record at a current Big Ten opponent venue when it plays No. 15 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on Friday (6:36 p.m., NBCSN, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).
The Badgers are 5-4 in this arena — 4-3 against the Fighting Irish and 1-1 in last year's Big Ten tournament. Munn Ice Arena at Michigan State is the only other current Big Ten arena in which UW has a winning record.
The Badgers will have to play without their captain. Tarek Baker is out, apparently as a result of the cramps he suffered in last Saturday's game. He didn't practice with the team Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday but skated on Thursday and Friday morning.
That further decreases UW's depth at center. Owen Lindmark is already out with a lower-body injury. Max Johnson steps into a center spot for Friday's game.
Badgers (4-6, 1-2-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Max Johnson - Brayden Morrison / Liam Malmquist
Carson Bantle - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Corson Ceulemans (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.
Fighting Irish (6-3, 0-2-0-0)
Forwards
Jesse Lansdell - Solag Bakich - Max Ellis
Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke
Grant Silianoff - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston
Brady Bjork - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams
Defensemen
Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski
Nick Leivermann - Chase Blackmun
Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann
Ryan Helliwell
Goaltenders
Matthew Galajda
Ryan Bischel
Conor Klaers
Officials
Referees: Cameron Lynch and Sean Fernandez.
Linesmen: Mike Daltry and Justin Cornell.