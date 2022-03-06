Fighting Irish 4, Badgers 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Matthew Galajda made nine saves in the third period for Notre Dame, which held on for a 4-2 victory against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in Game 3 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series Sunday at Compton Family Ice Arena.

The Badgers' season ended at 10-24-3, the second-worst record in the team's 59-year modern era.

The Fighting Irish took a two-goal lead and never let the Badgers draw even in the deciding game of an intense, physical series.

Three stars

No. 3: Jake Pivonka's first goal of the season gave Notre Dame a 3-1 lead in the second period.

No. 2: Jared Moe made 29 saves for the Badgers to keep them in the game.

No. 1: Galajda was a little better for the Irish.

Three key plays

Landon Slaggert scored a power-play goal with 5:46 left in the first period to put Notre Dame ahead 2-0. He turned past UW defenseman Anthony Kehrer when he got a pass from brother Graham Slaggert and beat Moe between the pads.

Pivonka's first goal of the season put Notre Dame ahead 3-1 less than two minutes into the second period and stemmed UW's momentum from a Sam Stange goal late in the first. Pivonka got free in front after a pass from Jesse Lansdell.

UW defenseman Daniel Laatsch scored his first collegiate goal with a shot through a maze of bodies with 4:38 left in the second period to cut the Irish lead to 3-2. Dominick Mersch won a faceoff to start the play.

Up next

The Badgers' 60th modern-era season begins in October.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's season is on the line in Game 3 of the Big Ten quarterfinals against No. 7 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on Sunday (5:02 p.m., BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Switch: Expect fifth-year defenseman Josh Ess to play at forward because of the loss of center Ryder Donovan, who left Saturday's game after suffering an apparent head injury in the second period.

Badgers in 3: UW is 3-4 all-time in playoff Game 3s but 0-3 on the road. Its wins came in 1992 (St. Cloud State, home), 1995 (Northern Michigan, home) and 2005 (Alaska Anchorage, home). The losses were in 2004 (Alaska Anchorage, home), 2011 (at Colorado College), 2012 (at Denver) and 2019 (at Penn State).

Extra? The Badgers' last two Game 3s have gone to overtime. UW lost both of them, 3-2 to Denver in 2012 and 4-3 to Penn State in 2019.

Irish in 3: Notre Dame is 8-3 in conference tournament Game 3s but lost its most recent try, in 2020 at Minnesota. The Irish had won eight Game 3s in a row before that, starting in 2000 in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association through 2015 in Hockey East.

Badgers (10-23-3)

Forwards

Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Sam Stange - Liam Malmquist

Josh Ess - Caden Brown - Zach Urdahl

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Luke LaMaster

Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Ryder Donovan (injured), F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).

Fighting Irish (26-10)

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Ryder Rolston

Solag Bakich - Cam Burke - Max Ellis

Justin Janicke - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Nick Leivermann - Spencer Stastney

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Zach Plucinski - Ryan Helliwell

Chase Blackmun

Goaltenders

Matthew Galajda

Ryan Bischel

Josh Graziano

Officials

Referees: Barry Pochmara and Tony Czech.

Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Jonathan Sladek.

