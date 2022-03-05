Fighting Irish 3, Badgers 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at No. 7 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Trevor Janicke's goal with 20.7 seconds left in the third period broke a tie in Notre Dame's 3-2 victory against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in Game 2 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series.

The Fighting Irish forced a deciding third game in the series after the Badgers won 3-1 on Friday.

The Badgers rallied from a 2-0 deficit with power-play goals by Roman Ahcan in the second period and Carson Bantle in the third.

Three stars

No. 3: Mathieu De St. Phalle had two assists for the Badgers.

No. 2: Graham Slaggert had a goal and an assist for Notre Dame.

No. 1: Janicke's goal avoided sudden-death overtime and sent the series to the limit.

Three key plays

Ahcan scored on the power play with 10:07 left in the second period to bring the Badgers within 2-1. The puck pinballed to him to the right of the net and he deposited it for his fifth goal of the season.

Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert was ejected for head contact on UW defenseman Corson Ceulemans with 1:24 left in the second period. Ceulemans was the second Badgers player lost in the middle frame with an apparent head injury; Donovan went off earlier after a collision with Jesse Lansdell. UW's Bantle scored in the third period to tie the game at 2-2 as time was running down on the major penalty.

Irish defenseman Spencer Stastney skated behind the net in the final minute past UW's Anthony Kehrer and fed the puck past Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto for Janicke to put away with 20.7 seconds left in the third.

Up next

The Badgers and the Irish will play a winner-take-all Game 3 of their Big Ten quarterfinal series at 5 p.m. Sunday at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has a chance to make Big Ten history when it plays No. 7 Notre Dame in Game 2 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series at Compton Family Ice Arena on Saturday (5:02 p.m., BTN+, 1310 AM).

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Rewind: The Badgers got a career-high 49 saves from Jared Moe to win 3-1 in Friday's Game 1. Brock Caufield scored his first goal in 11 games, Dominick Mersch scored his first in seven and Zach Urdahl scored in the second straight game against the Irish.

Chance to advance: A road team has never advanced through the Big Ten quarterfinals. They were 0-9 in series from 2018 to 2020 before the 2021 tournament was played entirely at Notre Dame because of the pandemic.

Blocked: UW blocked only one of 27 Notre Dame shot attempts in the first period Friday but got in the way of 11 of 32 in the third to keep the lead. Corson Ceulemans blocked five and Tyler Inamoto four as UW racked up 18 blocks in the game.

Converting: The last time the Badgers won Game 1 of a road playoff series and won the series was 2007, a two-game sweep of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association first-round series against Denver. UW also won the first game on the road in 2011 (Colorado College), 2012 (Denver) and 2019 (Penn State) but lost all three of those series in three games.

Even: UW evened its record at Compton Family Ice Arena at 6-6 with Friday's victory. That includes a 1-1 record in 2021's Big Ten tournament, when the Badgers defeated Penn State 4-3 in overtime and lost to Minnesota 6-4 in the championship game.

Badgers (10-22-3)

Forwards

Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist

Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).

Fighting Irish (25-10)

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Ryder Rolston

Solag Bakich - Cam Burke - Max Ellis

Justin Janicke - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Nick Leivermann - Spencer Stastney

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Zach Plucinski - Ryan Helliwell

Chase Blackmun

Goaltenders

Matthew Galajda

Ryan Bischel

Josh Graziano

Officials

Referees: Barry Pochmara and Tony Czech.