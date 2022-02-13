Fighting Irish 3, Badgers 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 11 Notre Dame

No. 11 Notre Dame avoided a sweep by the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team Sunday, with Jesse Lansdell, Hunter Strand and Trevor Janicke scoring in a 3-2 victory in front of a small Super Bowl night crowd at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers twice pulled within a goal after falling behind 2-0 and 3-1, with Mathieu De St. Phalle and Zach Urdahl scoring.

A late rally try stalled when UW's Roman Ahcan was called for an elbowing major and handed his fourth game misconduct of the season with 1:31 remaining.

Three stars

No. 3: De St. Phalle became the first UW player to reach double figures in goals for the season. He had five shots.

No. 2: Janicke's third-period goal proved critical for the Irish.

No. 1: Matthew Galajda made 30 saves for Notre Dame.

Three key plays

Strand ended a long stretch of Irish pressure with a hard wrist shot from the right circle for a 2-0 lead with 13:23 left in the second period.

De St. Phalle extended his team goal-scoring lead with his 10th, bringing the Badgers within 2-1 on a power play with 3:22 left in the middle frame. He didn't collect a pass from Corson Ceulemans cleanly but recovered to fire a shot off goalie Galajda's left shoulder and in from the left circle. It was the first power-play goal allowed by Notre Dame in seven games; the Irish lead the country in penalty killing.

Janicke's third-period redirection of a Jake Boltmann shot for Notre Dame survived a video review to check if his stick was above the crossbar. Boltmann's shot was rising; Janicke tipped it down for a 3-1 Irish lead with 12:17 left.

Up next

The Badgers have a weekend off before closing the regular season at Minnesota on Feb. 25 and 26. The Friday game starts at 8 p.m.; the start time for the Saturday contest is TBA.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is after just its second Big Ten sweep in 11 tries this season when it plays No. 11 Notre Dame on Sunday at the Kohl Center (8:01 p.m., no TV, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Rewind: The Badgers ended a losing streak at six games with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. Mathieu De St. Phalle had a goal and two assists, while defensemen Anthony Kehrer and Josh Ess each scored his first goal of the season.

Finale: Sunday is the last home game of the season for the Badgers. They're 7-8-2 at the Kohl Center after going 10-5-1 at LaBahn Arena last season.

Change: Ryder Rolston, who's second on Notre Dame's roster with 25 points, is out after suffering an injury on Saturday. He's day to day, according to a Notre Dame spokesperson. The Badgers have the same lineup as they did Saturday.

Handful: UW scored five goals Saturday for only the second time this season. The other was Jan. 14 against Michigan State. That's tied for the fewest times scoring five goals or more in a season in the program's 59-year modern era with 2006-07 and 2014-15.

Doubles: Saturday was the first game this season in which two UW defensemen scored.

Badgers (9-19-3, 5-12-1-3 Big Ten)

Forwards

Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Luke LaMaster - Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injury), F Tarek Baker (injury), D Tyler Inamoto (injury), D Daniel Laatsch (injury), D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Jake Martin (illness).

Fighting Irish (20-9-0, 7-6-5-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Trevor Janicke

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Grant Silianoff

Solag Bakich - Cam Burke - Max Ellis

Justin Janicke - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Charlie Raith - Ryan Helliwell

Chase Blackmun

Goaltenders

Matthew Galajda

Ryan Bischel

Josh Graziano

Officials

Referees: Joseph Carusone and Kevin Corbett.

Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

