Fighting Irish 3, Badgers 0: Three stars and three key plays in the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at No. 15 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Matthew Galajda made 22 saves for his 21st career shutout, and No. 15 Notre Dame completed a sweep of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 3-0 victory on Saturday at Compton Family Ice Arena.
The Badgers have lost eight times this season, all by three goals or more. They have scored only 20 goals through 12 games and have been held to one goal or fewer eight times.
Three stars
No. 3: Max Ellis continued to be a spark plug for the Irish and contributed an assist on the second goal.
No. 2: Galajda didn't have a ton of work but was there when Notre Dame needed him.
No. 1: Nick Leivermann had a goal and an assist, and the Irish defenseman was denied a second goal on a shot that hit both left and right posts before caroming out.
Three key plays
Grant Silianoff finished off a Notre Dame power-play rush as the Badgers defenders got mixed up, allowing him to get free for a 1-on-1 behind them with goalie Cameron Rowe. Silianoff made a move and flipped the puck high into the net for a 1-0 lead 7:26 into the first period.
Galajda stopped two one-timers by UW's Roman Ahcan from the right side to keep the Irish up 1-0 in the first period. Galajda got the first one with his right pad while sliding and turned away the second one with his left pad.
Leivermann used UW defenseman Tyler Inamoto as a screen to give Notre Dame a 2-0 lead in the final minute of the first period. Max Ellis moved into the faceoff circle to tap a tied-up puck off a draw back to Chase Blackmun at the right point. Blackmun pushed the disc left to Leivermann, who waited before firing past Rowe's stick side.
Up next
The Badgers play at Michigan State at 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
Is there a third split in as many Big Ten series awaiting the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team? That's what the Badgers are chasing when they play No. 15 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on Saturday (5 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).
UW rebounded from an opening-game loss at Michigan with a 4-2 victory on Oct. 29. Minnesota answered the Badgers' 4-3 overtime victory last Friday with a 4-1 triumph the next night.
The Badgers are in rare company with their performance over the first 11 games of the season. They have lost seven of them, all by three goals or more. The only other time in team history UW has lost seven of its first 11 games by three goals or more was the first season, 1921-22, when it went 0-8.
Captain Tarek Baker is back in the Badgers' lineup after he missed Friday's 5-1 loss with a lower-body injury. Max Johnson came out of the forward lineup.
Badgers (4-7, 1-3-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Zach Urdahl
Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Liam Malmquist
Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Luke LaMaster
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Jared Moe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Max Johnson, F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Corson Ceulemans (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Shay Donovan.
Fighting Irish (7-3, 1-2-0-0)
Forwards
Jesse Lansdell - Solag Bakich - Max Ellis
Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke
Grant Silianoff - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston
Tyler Carpenter - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams
Defensemen
Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski
Nick Leivermann - Chase Blackmun
Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann
Ryan Helliwell
Goaltenders
Matthew Galajda
Ryan Bischel
Conor Klaers
Officials
Referees: Cameron Lynch and Sean Fernandez.
Linesmen: Mike Daltry and Dustin Cornell.