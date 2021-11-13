 Skip to main content
Fighting Irish 3, Badgers 0: Three stars and three key plays in the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at No. 15 Notre Dame
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Matthew Galajda made 22 saves for his 21st career shutout, and No. 15 Notre Dame completed a sweep of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 3-0 victory on Saturday at Compton Family Ice Arena.

The Badgers have lost eight times this season, all by three goals or more. They have scored only 20 goals through 12 games and have been held to one goal or fewer eight times.

Three stars

No. 3: Max Ellis continued to be a spark plug for the Irish and contributed an assist on the second goal.

No. 2: Galajda didn't have a ton of work but was there when Notre Dame needed him.

No. 1: Nick Leivermann had a goal and an assist, and the Irish defenseman was denied a second goal on a shot that hit both left and right posts before caroming out.

Three key plays

Grant Silianoff finished off a Notre Dame power-play rush as the Badgers defenders got mixed up, allowing him to get free for a 1-on-1 behind them with goalie Cameron Rowe. Silianoff made a move and flipped the puck high into the net for a 1-0 lead 7:26 into the first period.

Galajda stopped two one-timers by UW's Roman Ahcan from the right side to keep the Irish up 1-0 in the first period. Galajda got the first one with his right pad while sliding and turned away the second one with his left pad.

Leivermann used UW defenseman Tyler Inamoto as a screen to give Notre Dame a 2-0 lead in the final minute of the first period. Max Ellis moved into the faceoff circle to tap a tied-up puck off a draw back to Chase Blackmun at the right point. Blackmun pushed the disc left to Leivermann, who waited before firing past Rowe's stick side.

Up next

The Badgers play at Michigan State at 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey players practice at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind., on Thursday, and defenseman Tyler Inamoto talks about his return to the lineup after a seven-game absence.

Pregame

Is there a third split in as many Big Ten series awaiting the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team? That's what the Badgers are chasing when they play No. 15 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on Saturday (5 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).

UW rebounded from an opening-game loss at Michigan with a 4-2 victory on Oct. 29. Minnesota answered the Badgers' 4-3 overtime victory last Friday with a 4-1 triumph the next night.

The Badgers are in rare company with their performance over the first 11 games of the season. They have lost seven of them, all by three goals or more. The only other time in team history UW has lost seven of its first 11 games by three goals or more was the first season, 1921-22, when it went 0-8.

Captain Tarek Baker is back in the Badgers' lineup after he missed Friday's 5-1 loss with a lower-body injury. Max Johnson came out of the forward lineup.

Badgers (4-7, 1-3-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Liam Malmquist

Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Max Johnson, F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Corson Ceulemans (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Shay Donovan.

Fighting Irish (7-3, 1-2-0-0)

Forwards

Jesse Lansdell - Solag Bakich - Max Ellis

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke

Grant Silianoff - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston

Tyler Carpenter - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski

Nick Leivermann - Chase Blackmun

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Ryan Helliwell

Goaltenders

Matthew Galajda

Ryan Bischel

Conor Klaers

Officials

Referees: Cameron Lynch and Sean Fernandez.

Linesmen: Mike Daltry and Dustin Cornell.

