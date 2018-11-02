Try 1 month for 99¢

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Rhett Gardner recorded his first collegiate hat trick, and No. 14 North Dakota smashed the No. 16 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 5-0 on Friday. It was only the sixth time in 171 games between the teams that the Fighting Hawks have won by five goals or more.

Three stars

No. 3: Fighting Hawks goalie Adam Scheel made 24 saves for his first collegiate shutout.

No. 2: Collin Adams had three assists, giving him five points in three games against the Badgers. He has seven points in 29 other games.

No. 1: Rhett Gardner recorded his first collegiate hat trick.

Up next

The Badgers and the Fighting Hawks close their non-conference series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The 16th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens a non-conference series at No. 14 North Dakota Friday night (7:30 p.m., no TV, NCHC.tv pay stream, 1310 AM) without one of its top scorers.

Linus Weissbach, who's tied for second on the team with eight points through six games, is out with a hand injury suffered in practice on Monday. It's the first injury absence of the season for UW.

That puts freshman Jack Gorniak into a new role, as a second-line left wing and on the Badgers' second power-play unit.

Badgers (4-2)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Jason Dhooghe - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Fighting Hawks (2-2-1)

Forwards

Joel Janatuinen - Rhett Gardner - Collin Adams

Jordan Kawaguchi - Nick Jones - Grant Mismash

Zach Yon - Jasper Weatherby - Dixon Bowen

Ludvig Hoff - Mark Senden - Cole Smith

Defensemen

Hayden Shaw - Colton Poolman

Matt Kiersted - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jonny Tychonick - Gabe Bast

Andrew Peski

Goaltenders

Adam Scheel

Peter Thome

Ryan Anderson

