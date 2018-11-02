GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Rhett Gardner recorded his first collegiate hat trick, and No. 14 North Dakota smashed the No. 16 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 5-0 on Friday. It was only the sixth time in 171 games between the teams that the Fighting Hawks have won by five goals or more.
Three stars
No. 3: Fighting Hawks goalie Adam Scheel made 24 saves for his first collegiate shutout.
No. 2: Collin Adams had three assists, giving him five points in three games against the Badgers. He has seven points in 29 other games.
No. 1: Rhett Gardner recorded his first collegiate hat trick.
Up next
The Badgers and the Fighting Hawks close their non-conference series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The 16th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens a non-conference series at No. 14 North Dakota Friday night (7:30 p.m., no TV, NCHC.tv pay stream, 1310 AM) without one of its top scorers.
Linus Weissbach, who's tied for second on the team with eight points through six games, is out with a hand injury suffered in practice on Monday. It's the first injury absence of the season for UW.
That puts freshman Jack Gorniak into a new role, as a second-line left wing and on the Badgers' second power-play unit.
Badgers (4-2)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Jason Dhooghe - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Fighting Hawks (2-2-1)
Forwards
Joel Janatuinen - Rhett Gardner - Collin Adams
Jordan Kawaguchi - Nick Jones - Grant Mismash
Zach Yon - Jasper Weatherby - Dixon Bowen
Ludvig Hoff - Mark Senden - Cole Smith
Defensemen
Hayden Shaw - Colton Poolman
Matt Kiersted - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jonny Tychonick - Gabe Bast
Andrew Peski
Goaltenders
Adam Scheel
Peter Thome
Ryan Anderson