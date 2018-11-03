Try 1 month for 99¢

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Jacob Bernard-Docker scored 21 seconds into overtime on a 5-on-3 power play, and No. 14 North Dakota completed a sweep of the 16th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 3-2 victory on Saturday at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: North Dakota forward Nick Jones scored the tying goal 30 seconds after UW took a 2-1 lead in the third period.

No. 2: Jacob Bernard-Docker was minus-2 but got the winner.

No. 1: Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff gave his team a chance, making 32 saves and several in spectacular fashion.

Up next

The Badgers play their second straight rivalry series, hosting Minnesota at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to avoid its first series sweep of the season Saturday night when it plays No. 14 North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena (7 p.m., no TV, NCHC.tv pay stream, 1310 AM).

For the third straight week, Daniel Lebedeff starts in goal after the Badgers lost the Friday series opener. Lebedeff, who's 2-0 in the two previous starts, also played more than 27 minutes on Friday in relief of Jack Berry.

UW is 1-9-2 in its last 12 games against the Fighting Hawks after a 5-0 loss on Friday. It was the first shutout loss to North Dakota since Nov. 12, 2010, tied for the largest shutout loss to UND and was just the seventh time UW failed to score in 171 games between the teams.

Badgers (4-3)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Jesper Peltonen

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Fighting Hawks (3-2-1)

Forwards

Joel Janatuinen - Rhett Gardner - Collin Adams

Jordan Kawaguchi - Nick Jones - Grant Mismash

Casey Johnson - Jasper Weatherby - Zach Yon

Ludvig Hoff - Mark Senden - Cole Smith

Defensemen

Hayden Shaw - Colton Poolman

Matt Kiersted - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jonny Tychonick - Gabe Bast

Andrew Peski

Goaltenders

Adam Scheel

Peter Thome

Ryan Anderson

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

