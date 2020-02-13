Extra push late in Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey career delivers results for Max Zimmer

Still, he hopes there's room for him somewhere in pro hockey after he's done at UW.

"At the end of the day, if that's not the path that I'm going to take, that's not the path I'm going to take," said Zimmer, who's on pace for a degree in agricultural economics. "I'm not worried about it. I'm putting in the work now for this season and hopefully it'll help me out along the way."

Despite two losses last weekend that extended the Badgers' skid to five games, Granato had nothing but praise for the way that Zimmer played on a line with Ty Pelton-Byce and Cole Caufield.

Granato said Zimmer has been at his best and most confident recently.

"He's battled through so much in the past four years," Granato said. "Right wing, left wing. Maybe power play, maybe not. Maybe in the lineup, maybe not. This kid has got a lot of heart."

Having scored once already in the final minute of a period last Saturday, Zimmer had a chance to tie the game with a one-timer from the slot in the final 30 seconds of regulation.

In reality, it would have been a major turn to the usual arc of Zimmer's story had that last shot gone in instead of being saved.