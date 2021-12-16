Expanded NCAA women's hockey tournament changes 2 contentious policies in move for gender equity

Expansion of the top-level NCAA women's hockey tournament to 11 teams this season also carries two new bracketing philosophies that bring some of the selection committee's mandates in line with those used in men's hockey.
The NCAA National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Committee no longer will have to prioritize travel cost savings over bracket integrity when it sets up the tournament. And it will avoid matching teams from the same conference for first-round games in most situations.
The changes came after the second phase of a gender equity report released in October highlighted disparities between the setups of the women's and men's NCAA hockey tournaments.
The study by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP that was commissioned by the NCAA noted a long-held frustration in women's hockey: The bracket was drawn not primarily by matching seeds but by limiting air travel to the highest extent. The report said that element impacted competitiveness and potentially limited growth of the sport.
The men's bracket has been set up with financial success as one of the goals but that was listed alongside competitive equity and the "likelihood of a playoff-type atmosphere."
Starting this season, the women's committee no longer will have the flights limitation in its pairings instructions, which will be in line with what the men's committee uses.
The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday gave final approval to an expansion of the tournament field to 11 teams starting with this season's event. The tournament had included eight teams since 2005.
"What we've been hoping for is a more true bracket and an opportunity to really let it play out as the numbers want it to play out," Western Collegiate Hockey Association commissioner Jennifer Flowers said. "So the addition of three teams and then some flexibility in who those teams play in those early rounds, it's going to be a much different looking championship than we've ever had. And I think that's a good thing."
Like in the men's tournament, filling out the women's bracket won't necessarily be as simple as using the PairWise Rankings to assign spots 1 through 11. Moves can be made to avoid early round games between conference rivals and to produce a bigger crowd. But the committee's decisions no longer will be forced by travel.
The women's committee initially was turned down this year for an expansion to 10 teams, but the NCAA re-examined the issue after the release of the gender equity report.
An 11-team bracket means that 27% of teams make the NCAA National Collegiate tournament, comprised of Division I and Division II schools. That's roughly the same as the percentage that makes the 16-team Division I men's hockey tournament, the NCAA said in announcing the proposal.
In women's hockey, the top five teams will get byes to the quarterfinals, where they will be joined by the winners of three first-round games. The opening games are scheduled to be played Thursday, March 10 or Friday, March 11 at the site of the school that will host the quarterfinal game two days later.
The NCAA estimated that expanding the tournament by three teams will cost more than $175,000 yearly.
The women's committee also will be required to avoid intra-conference first-round games unless there are four or more teams from the same conference among the sixth through 11th seeds. That also is more along the lines of instructions given to the men's committee.
There were no first-round games between conference foes in the 2019 or 2021 women's tournaments. One was scheduled for 2020, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were six such games in the four years from 2015 to 2018, including the University of Wisconsin hosting Minnesota in 2018.
The changes happened faster than Flowers expected, but they were well received.
"It's such a dramatically different place today than we even were five months ago," she said. "I think it's really exciting for the sport and hopefully the changes are beneficial and we see really positive progress from it."
An effort to remove another disparity pointed out in the gender equity report was put on hold last month by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee. The review made note that 24 players can be part of official team travel for women's hockey NCAA tournament games and 27 for men's hockey.
The oversight committee said in its report of the November meeting that consideration of expanding squad sizes will wait until a review is finished.