Evaluators call Charlie Stramel's skill set 'special' but Wisconsin fans will have to wait to see it

Cole Caufield got to play at the Kohl Center before he became a star with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
So did Alex Turcotte, Owen Lindmark, Tyler Inamoto, Luke Kunin and some others who eventually moved from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program to the Badgers.
Charlie Stramel isn't going to get the chance, and he's bummed about it. The U.S. Under-18 Team has an exhibition against the Badgers on Thursday but the power forward, who last month signed with UW for next season, won't get to take part while he recovers from offseason surgery.
"It's definitely something I was really looking forward to this season, playing at the Kohl Center against some future teammates and against the coaching staff and in front of some of the fans," he said.
Stramel is more than a month away from playing this season but he's still one of the top prospects for the 2023 NHL draft and was a part of the four-player UW signing class that was officially unveiled this week.
It also included forward Jack Horbach of the Madison Capitols and defenders Boston Buckberger of the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Brooks Bandits and Tyson Jugnauth of the British Columbia Hockey League's West Kelowna Warriors.
Stramel stood out to onlookers at the World Junior Summer Showcase in July, and not just because he was the youngest of 44 U.S. players by more than five months.
Surgery cost him a sure spot on the U.S. team for the under-20 event that starts later this month, said Chris Peters, a prospect analyst for Daily Faceoff and Hockey Sense. It's rare to have 17-year-old players in the tournament, he said, and when they are it's because they're ticketed for big things.
It's uncommon, too, for a player to have the combination of size, speed and shooting owned by Stramel, who's 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. His nickname at the NTDP is the "Big Rig," and he shows it when he's driving to the front of the net.
"He's a factor in multiple ways because he can beat you with his feet and he can beat you with his strength," Peters said. "That's pretty special."
Stramel is one of the top five players in the 2023 draft class to Peters but his return from surgery will be closely scrutinized to ensure he's still the same player.
He said he was in pain throughout the Summer Showcase and learned not long afterward his injury needed surgery to repair. He started the season working out back home in Minnesota and rejoined the NTDP in Michigan in the middle of November.
"He's a real mentally tough kid," U18 coach Adam Nightingale said. "He's staying positive."
Stramel's game took off last December, Nightingale said, after an initial adjustment to playing against older competition like the National Team Development Program faces. A move to center helped him find his footing and play the kind of power game that suits him.
"Any time you're that athletic and that size, you've got a special combination," Nightingale said. "He's competitive. He's smart."
He's the kind of player the Badgers could use this season. The team has struggled with consistency down the middle of the ice.
But Stramel is already one year advanced — he's finishing four years of high school in three to start college next season — so he's not an NCAA player yet. Not that he couldn't be with the skills he already has, Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
"He's going to have an opportunity to have an impact on college hockey right out of the gate," Granato said. "That's why that was the guy that we wanted to have in that class. ... We needed another real high-end skilled forward."
They're getting some tenacity in Horbach, who started his United States Hockey League career two years ago as a physical, energetic player in a supporting offensive role. The points have started to come — he has 17 in 19 games this season for the Capitols.
Granato said he saw Horbach in recruiting viewings as having the energy and grit of Badgers senior Roman Ahcan.
Buckberger brings a good shot from the point, Granato said, and Jugnauth has smooth offensive defenseman traits.
UW isn't projected to have a first-round NHL draft pick in 2022, ending a four-year streak. Stramel looks poised to restart things in 2023.
He just has to get back into games to show off his skills again.
"This is the most time I've missed since elementary school," Stramel said. "I've never had a major injury and it's learning as I go, taking it one step at a time, not trying to do too much. But I'm happy we're moving forward and we're getting closer and closer to that due date."