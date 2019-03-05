Looking back, maybe it shouldn't have been a surprise that all three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal playoffs series finished in two-game sweeps in 2018.
In the regular season, 43 percent of conference series ended up with one team winning both games last year, so the first round of the playoffs was just a continuation.
Sweeps have been much tougher to come by this season, and at least one coach of a Big Ten team sees that as a reason why road teams might want to pack an extra set of clothes for this weekend.
"It's hard to sweep, and when you're playing a best-of-three, I could certainly see a number of series going more than two games," Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson said. "And that's because of the quality of the opponents. Everybody's pretty balanced."
The best-of-three quarterfinals start Friday. The University of Wisconsin plays at No. 18 Penn State, while Minnesota hosts Michigan and No. 16 Notre Dame welcomes Michigan State. League champion and No. 7 Ohio State earned the weekend off and a spot in next week's semifinals.
Every Big Ten team had at least one series sweep this season but, compared to the previous campaign, there were fewer overall. Just 27 percent of weekend league series ended up with six points going to one team.
Notre Dame swept six of its 12 league series in running away with the title in 2017-18. It won both games just once this season, and Jackson said one of the reasons for inconsistent weekend results is the youth around the league.
"Our conference is one of the few conferences, probably the only conference, that almost every team recruits younger players," Jackson said. "And that certainly causes that as well. ... Freshmen make mistakes, and they grow over time. They do become more of a factor in the second half of seasons, especially their first year. But I think a lot of teams are going through similar things within the conference, and it's probably just an inexperience thing."
The Badgers saw last weekend just how much energy a team can have to expend to win two games in a row. They lost a third-period lead on Friday but scored in the final minute of overtime. A night later, they rallied with a goal near the end of regulation and had to score twice in overtime — the first was overturned after video review because of an illegal substitution — to complete a sweep of Michigan at the Kohl Center.
"Some teams are a little bit more experienced than others," UW coach Tony Granato said. "Some have more youthful enthusiasm. Some have great goaltending. Some have great specialty teams. But every team is dangerous."
That balance, however, means that Big Ten teams beat up on each other and didn't have a few rise to the top and give themselves better chances to be at-large picks for the NCAA tournament.
Where the league had four teams in the 16-team NCAA field and three in the Frozen Four last season, only Ohio State, seventh in the PairWise Rankings that determine at-large selection, is a lock for the 2019 tourney.
Notre Dame (15th in the PairWise) and Penn State (16th) are on the fringe of at-large territory with the league as a whole not able to continue the dominant non-conference play it had last season. Minnesota, Michigan, UW and Michigan State have to win the Big Ten tournament to continue their season.
For UW, Michigan and Michigan State — teams that are on the road to start the playoffs — that's a tall order.
The home team won all nine Big Ten postseason games last season, the first year that the conference had a three-week format with all games at campus sites. The semifinals and championship rounds are both single games.
"That's why it's so critical to get home ice," said Michigan coach Mel Pearson, whose team lost out on a chance to play in Ann Arbor with the loss to UW on the final day. "I think that's why I was so disappointed after our past weekend, because I know how critical home ice is, for a lot of reasons.
"I think the thing you have to do as a road team is to play your game and stick with what got you where you were. ... I think you'll see some road wins this year. We expect to go in there and have a good series with Minnesota."
The road teams have some of the pressure taken off, Michigan State coach Danton Cole said. When he played for New Jersey Devils coach Jacques Lemaire in the NHL, the team that to heart for road playoff games.
"There's a little less pressure to entertain, and you go in and you play your game," Cole said. "Other than the last change, which does make things a little different, your game shouldn't vary that much depending on where you're playing."
The Badgers are the only of the three road teams that generated a winning record against their opponent this season. UW was 2-1-1 against Penn State, including a split two weeks ago that was lopsided both ways.
"Two teams come out, the exact same teams, and you have two results on either side of the spectrum," said Nittany Lions coach Guy Gadowsky, whose team followed an 8-2 victory on Feb. 22 with a 7-3 loss the following night. "I think that's just a great indication of how, when, for whatever reason, one team has it going a little bit, how difficult it is to sweep."
Like last season, the Big Ten quarterfinals have a series between teams that finished one point apart in the standings. The Nittany Lions were at 35 points and the Badgers 34.
Unlike last season, however, the biggest point difference between the first-round competitors is seven points, from second-place Notre Dame (37) to seventh place Michigan State (30).
The same seeds last season were separated by 24 points.
"I still think that Ohio State's clearly the front-runner of our conference, and then it looks like five teams tied for second place," Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said. "When you have one game separate five teams, that's absolutely crazy.
"You're not going to see a lot of runs. And I don't even know how I would define a run these days in a conference like this. Maybe winning two out of three is a heck of a run."
The lack of separation in the regular season sets up the potential for what Jackson called an endurance contest this weekend, with series stretched beyond the two games that is typical for the regular season.
"Kids are pretty resilient, but it's when your mental toughness, your conditioning, all those things come into play," Jackson said. "The series always start out of the gate with a bang, and then kids wear down. I mean, it shows up on Saturday nights of two-game series. You potentially add a third game to that, and it's certainly more of a endurance run than it is a sprint."